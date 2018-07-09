The eighth boy from a group of 12 who have been trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for more than two weeks has been rescued.

It comes a day after four of the boys were brought to the surface. Each boy was accompanied by two divers.

“The [first] four children are fine. The children complained that they were hungry and wanted holy basil stir-fried rice,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, the head of the rescue operation, told reporters on Monday, referring to a popular Thai dish. There has been no comment on the condition of the other four children.