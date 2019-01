NEWS

Thailand Hit By Worst Storm In Three Decades

Thailand's first tropical storm in three decades has killed at least one person after it arrived on the south coast on 4 January 2018. Accompanying winds churned up high waves and gusts in the Gulf of Thailand, as tropical storm Pabuk made landfall in the Pak Phanang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Popular tourist islands such as Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan are expected to be affected.