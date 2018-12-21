'Stowaway Migrants' Found On Cargo Ship In Thames Estuary

Police officers are dealing with an incident aboard a ship in the Thames Estuary, with reports a group of migrants have been discovered.
Sky News reported the incident involved stowaway migrants. Essex Police said the incident was not being treated as a “hostage, piracy or terror related incident”.
An Essex Police statement said: “We continue to deal with a complex incident on board a vessel that is in the Thames Estuary close to the Essex and Kent borders.
“This follows a call relating to the safety of crew on board at around 9.15am today, Friday, December 21.”
It added: “We have received no reports that anyone has been harmed and don’t believe they are at risk. We are not treating this as either a hostage, piracy or terror related incident.
“We are working closely with our partners to resolve this incident as quick as possible.
“We are not in a position to provide any details about who is on board at this stage.”
