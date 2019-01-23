A web designer found guilty of killing his internet date in a speedboat crash on the river Thames has been detained in Georgia.
A spokesman for the country’s embassy in London said Jack Shepherd had surrendered to police in the country.
A spokesman for the Met Police said: “We have received information from the National Crime Agency (NCA) that Jack Shepherd, who is wanted on an international arrest warrant, is in the custody of police in Georgia.
“His identity has yet to be officially confirmed. However, if the man is confirmed as Shepherd, extradition proceedings will begin immediately.”
Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence over the incident on December 8, 2015, after failing to attend his Old Bailey trial.
The 30-year-old had been trying to impress 24-year-old Charlotte Brown after meeting her on dating website OKCupid.
The news comes on the day his victim’s father Graham Brown issued a heartfelt appeal to give himself up.
On Wednesday afternoon, her father, Graham Brown, wrote on Facebook: “Just been informed that Jack Shepherd has been arrested in Georgia. Justice for Charlotte is close!”
Described as “cowardly” by his own lawyer, a warrant was issued for Shepherd’s arrest and an international manhunt was launched to bring him to justice.
His champagne-fuelled first date with Brown ended in tragedy when his boat capsized near Wandsworth Bridge in central London when it hit a submerged log after Shepherd encouraged his date to take the wheel.
They were both thrown into the cold water and Brown died after she was pulled from the river unconscious and unresponsive.
The court had heard how Shepherd bought the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO from Gumtree to “pull women”.
In the months before Brown’s death, Shepherd had entertained up to 10 women on the 1980s model boat, having invited them back to his houseboat in Hammersmith.
During that time, he had been caught speeding by marine police more than once and advised on the importance of wearing life jackets.
In December 2015, Shepherd treated Brown to a £150 meal at Oblix in the Shard, where they drank two bottles of wine.
The couple took a taxi back to Shepherd’s home, where they took champagne aboard the speedboat for a trip past the Houses of Parliament.
In mobile phone footage, Brown could be heard shouting that they were going “so fast” as Shepherd drove at more than double the 12 knot speed limit.
On the return journey, Shepherd handed over the controls to business development consultant Brown, who followed suit and went “full throttle”.
The speeding boat hit a submerged log and tipped over near Wandsworth Bridge, sending both occupants into the water.
Shepherd was found clinging to the hull and Brown was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive.
Paramedics battled in vain to save her as she was already in cardiac arrest and suffering from hypothermia.