A web designer found guilty of killing his internet date in a speedboat crash on the river Thames has been detained in Georgia.

A spokesman for the country’s embassy in London said Jack Shepherd had surrendered to police in the country.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “We have received information from the National Crime Agency (NCA) that Jack Shepherd, who is wanted on an international arrest warrant, is in the custody of police in Georgia.



“His identity has yet to be officially confirmed. However, if the man is confirmed as Shepherd, extradition proceedings will begin immediately.”

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence over the incident on December 8, 2015, after failing to attend his Old Bailey trial.

The 30-year-old had been trying to impress 24-year-old Charlotte Brown after meeting her on dating website OKCupid.

The news comes on the day his victim’s father Graham Brown issued a heartfelt appeal to give himself up.

On Wednesday afternoon, her father, Graham Brown, wrote on Facebook: “Just been informed that Jack Shepherd has been arrested in Georgia. Justice for Charlotte is close!”