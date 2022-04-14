Magic Mike Bosses Dismiss Speculation About Thandiwe Newton's Exit From Third Film

Thandiwe Newton Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Magic Mike producers have denied claims that Thandiwe Newton has stepped away from the upcoming third film due to a behind-the-scenes row with Channing Tatum.

In November 2021, it was confirmed that a third instalment in the hit film series, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, was in the works, with production beginning in London at the start of this month.

However, while Thandiwe was initially announced as part of the cast, it was revealed on Wednesday that she had left the project for personal reasons.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a representative for the production company said.

Channing Tatum picture alliance via Getty Images

And while The Sun has reported that Thandiwe and Channing had an on-set row about the Will Smith Oscars debacle prior to her exit, which they claimed led to her being “axed”, a spokesperson for the Westworld star said this was “completely inaccurate” (per The Independent).

HuffPost UK has also contacted representatives for Thandiwe Netwon for additional comment.

It’s now been confirmed that the character originally played by Thandiwe in Magic Mike 3 will instead be portrayed by Oscar nominee Salma Hayek.

Salma Hayek Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The third Magic Mike film was announced by its star and producer Channing Tatum last year.

“Well world,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the screenplay. “Looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be an HBO Max exclusive in the US, with Stephen Soderbergh – who helmed the first film – returning to direct the third.

