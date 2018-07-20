A mysterious Egyptian sarcophagus feared to contain a deadly mummy’s curse has finally been opened.

“We’ve opened it and, thank God, the world has not fallen into darkness,” announced Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

“I was the first to put my whole head inside the sarcophagus... and here I stand before you ... I am fine.”

The 2,000-year-old black granite sealed tomb was found this month during the construction of an apartment building in the historic Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.