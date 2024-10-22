The 1 Text You Should Send After Being Ghosted, According To An Expert

Unsplash

If you’ve ever been ghosted, you know how unpleasant it can be.

One minute, you’re making future plans, being disgustingly cute in one another’s faces and gushing to friends about what this relationship could become. The next, you haven’t heard a thing for days, weeks even.

Their Last Seen has been hidden on WhatsApp, you notice their social media is quieter and oh no, ugh, you’ve been ghosted again.

If you know this experience all too well, you’re not alone. Single Brits have been ghosted on average four times, according to a study by dating website Plenty Of Fish.

What happens next, though? Do you just block their number, send them to the WhatsApp archive Hall Of Dating Shame or do you actually confront them?

According to Jesper Jensen, a leading relationship expert from Experts En Amour believes that you should do exactly that.

What to say to somebody that’s ghosted you

“Ghosting often leaves you feeling as if you don’t have control,” says Jensen. “But with the right response, you can regain that sense of power and set a boundary that shows self-respect.”

Jesper’s recommended text is all about addressing the behaviour calmly while making it clear that you’re not here for the back-and-forth. Here’s the message he suggests: “Hey [Name], I’ve noticed you tend to ghost, and that’s not really my style. I’m looking for something more consistent, so I think it’s best we leave this here. Take care.”

After all, you don’t have to stoop to the ghoster’s level.

“By addressing ghosting openly, you demonstrate emotional maturity and show that you’re not afraid to stand up for what you want in a relationship,” explains Jensen. “Ultimately, it’s a way of saying, ‘I’m moving on from anything that doesn’t align with my values.’”

JJensen, with years of experience in helping individuals navigate modern relationships, believes that moments like these are an opportunity for growth. “Ghosting often reflects the other person’s readiness, not your worth. Sending a message like this allows you to set boundaries and move on confidently.”