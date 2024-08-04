LifeFoodFood and DrinkRecipes

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From July 2024

Savory croissants, s'mores bars and all the berries you could ever want.


What’s more summery than a myriad of vibrant and fresh fruit? On the HuffPost Taste Instagram, the featured recipe developers have been exploring all of the delicious ways to incorporate seasonal fruit like strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries into your day. Whether it’s in a galette, salad, pancake, donut or cheesecake, the options are endless.

Other beloved food blogger recipes of the month included nutty chocolate chip cookies, spicy chicken meatball pitas and a super simple coconut sorbet. Try them below, and let us know which ones are your favourite!

10
Minimalist Baker
Baked Strawberry Donuts
Only 10 ingredients and 30 minutes are needed to make these donuts – sounds almost too good to be true!
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
9
A Classic Twist
Blueberry Dutch Baby Pancake
This heavenly pancake is sure to be the star of any brunch.
Get the recipe from A Classic Twist
8
House of Yumm
Coconut Sorbet
With only three ingredients, this sorbet is the easiest dessert you'll make all summer.
Get the recipe from House of Yumm
7
How Sweet Eats
Peanut Butter Cup Golden Grahams S'mores Bars
These s'mores bars are a dreamy combo of chocolate + peanut butter + marshmallow — what more could you want?
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
6
The Cozy Apron
Ham and Cheese Croissants
These savory croissants are surprisingly easy to make.
Get the recipe from The Cozy Apron
5
Sally's Baking Recipes
Berry Galette
This beautiful galette is just as good as a pie, but takes way less effort and time.
Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes
4
Table For Two
Chocolate Chip Pistachio Cookies
Get your sweet and salty fix with these cookies.
Get the recipe from Table For Two
3
I Am Baker
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
A delicious Oreo crust is the icing on the cake for this cheesecake.
Get the recipe from I Am Baker
2
Ambitious Kitchen
Herby Chicken Meatball Pitas with Jalapeño Tzatziki
Your new favorite weeknight dinner is here.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
1
Foodie Crush
Strawberry Burrata Salad
This bright and easy salad is almost too beautiful to eat — our audience clearly agrees, as this was the top recipe of the month!
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
