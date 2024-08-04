What’s more summery than a myriad of vibrant and fresh fruit? On the HuffPost Taste Instagram, the featured recipe developers have been exploring all of the delicious ways to incorporate seasonal fruit like strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries into your day. Whether it’s in a galette, salad, pancake, donut or cheesecake, the options are endless.
Other beloved food blogger recipes of the month included nutty chocolate chip cookies, spicy chicken meatball pitas and a super simple coconut sorbet. Try them below, and let us know which ones are your favourite!
Advertisement
10
Baked Strawberry Donuts
9
Blueberry Dutch Baby Pancake
8
Coconut Sorbet
Advertisement
7
Peanut Butter Cup Golden Grahams S'mores Bars
6
Ham and Cheese Croissants
5
Berry Galette
Advertisement
4
Chocolate Chip Pistachio Cookies
3
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
2
Herby Chicken Meatball Pitas with Jalapeño Tzatziki
Advertisement
1
Strawberry Burrata Salad