The 10 Most Viewed Properties On Rightmove In 2021 Will Give You Total House Envy

Browsing for a new home is fun, even if you’re not actively looking to move right now. And who hasn’t set the filters to “most expensive”, just to be nosey?

A £15 million home in Chigwell, Essex, was the most viewed home on Rightmove in 2021, according to the property site’s annual report. Coastal properties and those in the countryside were also popular among daydreamers.

The site’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said this year in property has been like no other. “We’ve seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what’s on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city,” he said.

“All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall. Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations.”

Ready to feel envious? Here are Rightmove’s 10 most viewed homes Of 2021.

Rightmove Aspen House, Chigwell

Scrolling through the images of this beautiful Essex mansion gives a new meaning to the phrase ‘it has it all’. This home has a private gym, cinema room, three double garages and its very own spa – and that’s before you get into the stunning bedrooms and living areas. The five bedroom, six bathroom home is set amongst 52 acres of private land, and with everything you’d ever need under one roof, you may not ever need to leave.

Rightmove Restronguet Point

This unique home in Cornwall really is the ultimate pad to watch the sunset, with panoramic views and direct access to the water. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is in one of the most idyllic locations in the South West.

Rightmove Carrwood Road

This immaculately decorated home in Greater Manchester is the dream for anyone searching for the modern mansion set in a private location. The home comes with its very own cinema room, swimming pool and jacuzzi, as well as having an annexe for even more space.

Rightmove Compton Bassett

Compton Bassett house, Robbie Williams’ home for sale, is a true beauty in the heart of Wiltshire. You really wouldn’t need to step outside this period home’s boundaries, being set over 72 acres of stunning grounds. It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and comes with two extra flats, a cottage and leisure complex.

Rightmove The Chanters House

The Chanters House dates back to the 14 century and has undergone renovation to combine period features with modern living. The interior décor wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery, and the home oozes grandeur and history throughout. The centrepiece of the home is The Great Library, which is home to around 22,000 books, and is the largest library west of Salisbury.

Rightmove Rightmove

Ever wanted to live in total peace and quiet, with no neighbours around? Well, the most remote home in England might be the one for you. It’s set 1,500 feet above sea level in Keswick and is only accessible by foot or 4x4 vehicle.

Rightmove Merton Lane

This contemporary mansion in Highgate is set right in the heart of London, with views over Hampstead Heath. It comes with 10 bedrooms (!) and seven bathrooms, and has a glass lift which will take you easily to each floor.

Rightmove Ollerton Home

This Georgian style country estate is set on the rural outskirts of Knutsford, and includes award-winning gardens and parkland The breath-taking surrounding grounds include a magnificent water feature, lake, and long tree lined driveway.

Rightmove Lennox Gardens

This five bedroom, five bathroom apartment in Knightsbridge combines period features with luxury modern living. The standout feature is the kitchen area, with stunning marble work top design and island. The home comes with its own cinema room, and plenty of space for hosting the ultimate dinner party in the heart of London.

Rightmove Alington Road