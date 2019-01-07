'100K Drop' Secrets Revealed By The One Person Who Knows The Show Best, Davina McCall

Channel 4 delighted gameshow fans when it brought back ‘The Million Pound Drop’ last year, albeit with some rather large changes. The biggest saw the prize fund reduced by a whopping £900,000 – but with very good reason, as the show went to weekdays for a 12 week run, and was renamed ‘The 100K Drop’. After proving to be just as successful as its primetime counterpart, Davina McCall is back again to hand out more life-changing sums of money (drop permitting), and ahead of the second series, the presenter revealed her favourite secrets and anecdotes from filming the hit show.

I only said ‘The Million Pound Drop’ once in the 60 shows we did for the last series... At first, it was the ‘K’ that was freaking me out because I wasn’t saying ‘pound’ any more, but I’m used to it now. They were just about to chuck the set and they thought they’d go back and ask Channel 4 one last time if they wanted to bring it back... Channel 4 had a think about it and they said yes, but would put it in daytime with a lower prize fund. The set got dusted off, which was amazing, but what’s great is that usually with daytime, you can’t afford an expensive set with all the lasers and stuff, but we still had it all. So for a daytime show, it looks really classy with all the bells and whistles. Despite the lower prize fund, it’s still as exciting... I wondered if it would be as dramatic, but the cash is still in big wodges, as the notes went from £50 notes to £10, so it’s £2.5k in a wodge, which you can do a lot with. I was quite nervous about going to daytime... I wondered if it would be as dramatic, but when you’re there playing with real money, you can feel it and smell it. We’ve got quite young viewers compared to other daytime shows... It is quite a competitive market and there are a lot of other shows that are entrenched and popular, but somehow, Channel 4 has attracted a younger daytime viewer, as other shows skew a lot older. It’s a great thing and we didn’t know that would happen, so that was an added bonus for us.

