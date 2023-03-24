LifeshoppingTechHome and Garden

I Searched Amazon High And Low To Find You The 34 Best Deals On Offer This Week

From barista-style coffee machines and haircare tools, to LEGO and smart home appliances – I’ve found it all.

Freelance journalist

The weekend’s finally here and I’m back (yet again) with some of the best Amazon deals that I’ve unearthed this week. I’ve found some amazing savings on great household appliances, including coffee machines, smoothie blenders, and spot cleaners, from the likes of Philips, Ninja, and Le Creuset.

As the month wraps up, take time to indulge in some self-care without breaking the bank with finds such as shine-enriching hair straighteners, a massaging heated eye mask, and a relaxing Yankee Candle that has up to 75 hours of burning time.

Parents, once again, I’ve found bargain buys such as a LEGO box, perfect for starting your brick collection, a portable nappy changing mat, and a pram sleeping bag to keep your little one comfortable and cosy when you’re out and about.

I’ve done all the searching, but now it’s time for you to add these money-saving deals to your bag. So, what are you waiting for?

1
Amazon
Save 35% on this Philips air fryer, which caters for up to five portions of food
£129.99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Get 23% off this Vanish cleaning set and leave your upholstery and carpets looking as good as new
£12.40 (Was £16) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Store your food in these airtight glass containers and get 15% off
£24.64 (Was £28.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Save 22% on this Pink Sands Yankee Candle, which has 75 hour of burn time
£17.99 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Get the ultimate sleek shine with these Panasonic hair straighteners and save a huge 72%
£56.99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
If you’re looking for a pair of earphones, these Beats wireless are a great option and are currently marked down by 17%
£58 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Keep your shower organised with this corner show caddy shelf and save 16%
£16.79 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Get your hands on this Nespresso Plus machine whilst it has a huge 56% saving
£89 (Was £200) at Amazon
9
Amazon
This great LEGO starter box set now has a 20% saving
£35.99 (Was £44.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Make a 20% saving on this set of ten induction hob-friendly pans
£87.99 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
This heated massaging eye mask is currently 39% off – and it can play music too
£35.99 (Was £65.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Swap out your odd plates and bowls for this gorgeous 16 piece dinnerware set and get 29% off
£49.56 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Make an 18% saving on this BaByliss for Men super clipper
£65.99 (Was £80) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Be prepared for trips out of the house with 15% on this portable changing mat
£11.88 (Was £13.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Do you not have enough plugs around your house? You can save 33% on this double extension and USB adapter
£9.99 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Save 25% on this set of six stunning rainbow Le Creuset mugs
£63.75 (Was £85) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Put your chef hat on with this set of three cast iron skillet pans and save 25%
£29.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Turn your house into a smart home with this energy kit and save over £130
£175.99 (Was £313.96) at Amazon
19
Amazon
This microfibre spray mop’s price tag has been marked down by 27%
£16.79 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Take your hot drinks to the next level by creating any airy foam you want with 32% off this milk frother
£33.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Create your own at-home cinema with this mini projector and save over £90
£67.99 (Was £159.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
If you haven’t already jumped on this silicone toilet brush hype, grab this one which has a huge 45% saving
£10.39 (Was £18.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
On the hunt for a cordless and lightweight vacuum? Look no further than this Eureka stick cleaner and save a whopping 44%
£93.99 (Was £169) at Amazon
24
Amazon
This clever magnetic power bank sticks to the back of your phone and now has 23% off
£22.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Grab this Ninja Nutri blender whilst it has 18% off
£49 (Was £59.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Create a volumising lift with this COLOR WOW spray and save yourself 20%
£17.20 (Was £21.50) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Transform your stubborn stained carpet with 22% off this Vax spot cleaner
£109 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Make a big 57% saving on this Morphy Richards four piece utensil set
£9.99 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Upgrade your skincare routine with 50% off this facial cleansing brush and massager
£19.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Get 15% off this cosy pram sleeping bag for your little one
£21.22 (Was £24.97) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Coffee lovers, this sleek Sage espresso machine is currently reduced by 25%
£249 (Was £329.95) at Amazon
32
Amazon
You can save 14% on these TikTok-viral spot patches at the moment
£5.99 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Blow dry your locks at a healthy heat with this Remington hair dryer, which currently has 39% off
£39.99 (Was £65.99) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Spring is here and it’s time to get ready for drying your laundry outdoors with this rotary washing line, which has 30% off
£34.95 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
