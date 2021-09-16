Controversial Show The Activist Gets A Revamps After Disastrous Start

Everyone is in agreement that activists who try to change the world for better should be given the recognition they deserve.

But not everyone was in agreement when it meant doing so through a reality TV competition.

A proposed US TV show has done a U-turn on their plans for a celeb-hosted competition where 6 activists compete against each other to promote different causes.

After backlash on social media and criticism about the format of the show, The Activist will now be a primetime documentary special instead of a competition.

A statement from producers of the show CBS, Global Citizen, and Live Nation says: ”The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day.

“The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

The revamped show will aim to showcase the work of each of the activists.

Similar to the original concept, each activist will get a cash grant to be given to an organisation that they choose.

Releasing a statement on Instagram, Global Citizen admits that they “got it wrong” with the original concept.