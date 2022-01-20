No, The Apprentice Isn't Using Green Screen For Those 'Fake'-Looking Car Scenes

The Apprentice candidates during a car journey BBC

There has been plenty to talk about since The Apprentice’s return earlier this month – most notably the boys’ team and their terrible products.

However, there has also been one detail that has caused chatter amongst fans on social media.

Some have questioned whether the BBC business show is using green screen for scenes where the candidates are seen travelling in the team cars.

Apprentice viewers thought the car scenes looked as if they were filmed on green screen BBC

Many have noticed that something seems a bit “fake” and “weird” about the shots, as they look different to usual.

Did anyone else notice what looked like CGI as the boys were travelling in the car last night. Outside looked fake. Are the car scenes fake @iamtomskinner #TheApprentice — Karl (@karlm14) January 14, 2022

Is it just me or did the clip of the lads travelling in the car look like it was a green screen rather than an actual car journey? 🤔 #TheApprentice — Iain (@Lilywhite_Dad) January 13, 2022

Lmao is that a green screen behind the candidates whilst in the car? #TheApprentice — (na-rin) :/ (@djangoinparis2) January 13, 2022

Why are the car journeys looking weird? Is it green screen?! #TheApprentice — Nick (@NickNi92) January 13, 2022

Is it just me or did those candidates in car shots look like they were filmed in a green screen? #apprentice #theapprentice — James Webster (@JamesWebsterITV) January 6, 2022

Has anyone else noticed in #TheApprentice that the shots of the teams talking in the cars whilst they are driving is green screen? — Matt Ester (@mattypoop) January 14, 2022

#TheApprentice is it just me who thinks the car scenes look green screen? — kiznizzy (@kiznizzy) January 14, 2022

However, an Apprentice source has confirmed to HuffPost UK that the show does not use green screen.

They explained that the shots may look different due to Covid protocols that were in place when the series was filmed last year.

The rules meant that no camera operators could in the cars with the candidates, so new, locked-off cameras were installed in the vehicles, hence any apparent change in appearance.

The current series of The Apprentice is the first to air since the start of the pandemic, having been off air for the last two years.

Lord Sugar has already fired two candidates from the process, but the upcoming episode will see another withdraw on medical grounds.

Shama Amin will explain to the business leader that filming the show has become too “physically demanding” due to her pre-existing rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I have had to make a difficult decision to leave the process,” the daycare owner tells Lord Sugar (per the PA news agency).

Thursday’s episode will also see the remaining candidates creating and branding a new non-alcoholic drink, before hosting a launch event where they will pitch to leading retailers.