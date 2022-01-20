No, The Apprentice Isn't Using Green Screen For Those 'Fake'-Looking Car Scenes

There has been plenty to talk about since The Apprentice’s return earlier this month – most notably the boys’ team and their terrible products.
However, there has also been one detail that has caused chatter amongst fans on social media.
Some have questioned whether the BBC business show is using green screen for scenes where the candidates are seen travelling in the team cars.
Many have noticed that something seems a bit “fake” and “weird” about the shots, as they look different to usual.
However, an Apprentice source has confirmed to HuffPost UK that the show does not use green screen.
They explained that the shots may look different due to Covid protocols that were in place when the series was filmed last year.
The rules meant that no camera operators could in the cars with the candidates, so new, locked-off cameras were installed in the vehicles, hence any apparent change in appearance.
The current series of The Apprentice is the first to air since the start of the pandemic, having been off air for the last two years.
Lord Sugar has already fired two candidates from the process, but the upcoming episode will see another withdraw on medical grounds.
Shama Amin will explain to the business leader that filming the show has become too “physically demanding” due to her pre-existing rheumatoid arthritis.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.
“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I have had to make a difficult decision to leave the process,” the daycare owner tells Lord Sugar (per the PA news agency).
Thursday’s episode will also see the remaining candidates creating and branding a new non-alcoholic drink, before hosting a launch event where they will pitch to leading retailers.
The Apprentice airs on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.