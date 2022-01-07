The Funniest Tweets As The Apprentice Returns With Disastrous Cruise Liner Task

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the new series of The Apprentice.
After a two year absence from our screens, The Apprentice made a chaotic return on Thursday night.
The BBC reality show was full of TV gold as Lord Sugar set his aspiring business partners a disastrous cruising task, and needless to say Twitter had a lot of fun with it.
The first episode saw the candidates asked to create a marketing campaign for a cruise liner, comprising a brand name, logo, TV advert and social media clips.
As the boys got to work on creating their luxury well-being cruise, which they named Never Ending Nautical, there was only one thing everyone could talk about – their logo.
The green and brown motif was supposed to be a person doing a yoga pose that turned into a wave, but the end result provided a lot of hilarity online – and indeed, in the boardroom...
Meanwhile, the girls team came up with brand name “Bouji Cruises”, which prompted some A+ memes...
In all, it was fair to say both teams missed a massive trick...
In the end, it was pharmacy manager Harry Mahmood who was the first victim of Lord Sugar’s boardroom.
Speaking to the PA news agency after his exit, he said: “I don’t think [Lord Sugar] really gave me a chance, to be honest with you, because if he had looked into me as a candidate, he went through my application, looked at what I stand for and what I have achieved during Covid.
“Getting honoured by the Queen, winning national pharmacy awards, setting up enterprises from scratch, and all these things in my own time, as well as supporting people in the community – he would have realised that, ‘Oh, if Her Majesty the Queen has invested in Harry, surely there is something in him. I haven’t seen him have a chance really. I will give him a chance’.
“But obviously none of that stuff surfaced really.”
The Apprentice continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.