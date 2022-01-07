The Funniest Tweets As The Apprentice Returns With Disastrous Cruise Liner Task

The Apprentice returned with a hilarious first episode BBC

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the new series of The Apprentice.

After a two year absence from our screens, The Apprentice made a chaotic return on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The BBC reality show was full of TV gold as Lord Sugar set his aspiring business partners a disastrous cruising task, and needless to say Twitter had a lot of fun with it.

The first episode saw the candidates asked to create a marketing campaign for a cruise liner, comprising a brand name, logo, TV advert and social media clips.

Advertisement

As the boys got to work on creating their luxury well-being cruise, which they named Never Ending Nautical, there was only one thing everyone could talk about – their logo.

The green and brown motif was supposed to be a person doing a yoga pose that turned into a wave, but the end result provided a lot of hilarity online – and indeed, in the boardroom...

Advertisement

Francesca absolutely losing her mind over the Snot-nana logo <3 #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/EgLt9vcA7Q — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) January 6, 2022

It’s only the 6th day of the year but British TV in 2022 is already iconic #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/rbRBhaPh43 — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) January 6, 2022

Would have been an unreal logo for a laxative... #apprentice pic.twitter.com/LryW0PVxn3 — matthew wall (@wallmt) January 6, 2022

this logo on #TheApprentice apprentice is my sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/Zx7dSBdUWa — ~~~~JOEL LIVES~~~~ (@jorlizzle) January 6, 2022

This logo will haunt my dreams #apprentice pic.twitter.com/0VY3EXpskp — Alexandra Louise (@alexamachin) January 6, 2022

maybe the funniest thing I have seen in ages, #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/FePYKelUDu — H 🍉 (@AkhiNextDoor) January 6, 2022

#TheApprentice really hit the ground running this evening. That logo is already in the Apprentice Hall Of Fame. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 6, 2022

Karren Brady summing up what millions of TV viewers are thinking.#theapprentice #apprentice pic.twitter.com/DpqMRgDW4E — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) January 6, 2022

“I studied media at GCSE. I can make a clear and professional logo”



The logo: #theapprentice pic.twitter.com/AW46rdKjit — KEEGZZ (@Keegzz35) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the girls team came up with brand name “Bouji Cruises”, which prompted some A+ memes...

After you’ve had 30 mins on Bouji cruises #TheApprentice

pic.twitter.com/eR8QNk2bBv — Tim Bullock (@piearce9) January 6, 2022

Bouji Cruises is my tip to win the next series of Drag Race — Major Charles Sugar (@JoeStephenson96) January 6, 2022

A Bouji cruise is taking an Uber Boat to work. #TheApprentice — Mr Hits (@darrenjl) January 6, 2022

Why is the Bouji ad soundtracked like the boat party in The Inbetweeners Movie #TheApprentice — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 6, 2022

In all, it was fair to say both teams missed a massive trick...

#TheApprentice



Lord Sugar: “Come up with a new advertising campaign for a cruise ship”



Me: pic.twitter.com/CStS2S5JoP — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) January 6, 2022

In the end, it was pharmacy manager Harry Mahmood who was the first victim of Lord Sugar’s boardroom.

Speaking to the PA news agency after his exit, he said: “I don’t think [Lord Sugar] really gave me a chance, to be honest with you, because if he had looked into me as a candidate, he went through my application, looked at what I stand for and what I have achieved during Covid.

Advertisement

“Getting honoured by the Queen, winning national pharmacy awards, setting up enterprises from scratch, and all these things in my own time, as well as supporting people in the community – he would have realised that, ‘Oh, if Her Majesty the Queen has invested in Harry, surely there is something in him. I haven’t seen him have a chance really. I will give him a chance’.

“But obviously none of that stuff surfaced really.”