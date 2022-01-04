The Apprentice is finally back BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

The 16 hopefuls vying for the title of Alan Sugar’s business partner in the long-awaited new series of The Apprentice have been revealed, ahead of the show’s return later this week.

Because of the pandemic, the BBC’s business-based reality show has been off our screens since 2019, but it will be back for its 16th series on Thursday, with the ambitious candidates having now been unveiled.

And yes that, of course, means some truly cringe-worthy introductory one-liners as they try to sell themselves as viable professionals.

Here’s what you need to know about each of them:

Aaron

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 38

From: Lancashire

Current job: Flight operations instructor

He says: “My strongest point is that I can sell, to anybody and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.”

Akeem

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 29

From: London

Current job: Financial strategy manager

He says: “My growing up has made me who I am, I’m able to converse with everyone, but also be able to show that financial, business side to myself.”

Akshay

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 28

From: London

Current job: Owner of a digital marketing agency

He says: “My friends call me AK47 because I’m a killer salesperson.”

Alex

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 27

From: Hertford

Current job: Owner of a cleaning company

He says: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you.”

Amy

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 48

From: London

Current job: Owner of a beauty brand

She says: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will...”

Brittany

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Current job: Front of house manager at a hotel

She says: “Every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”

Conor

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 28

From: London

Current job: Sales executive and former professional rugby player

He says: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

Francesca

Francesca BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 26

From: Surrey

Current job: Owner of a sustainability company

She says: “I’ve never lost anything, I always win.”

Harry

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 35

From: West Midlands

Current job: Regional operations manager

They say: ”[I hope Lord Sugar and I can be] the bad boys of the bath bomb world together.”

Harpreet

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 30

From: West Yorkshire

Current job: Owner of a dessert parlour

She says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Kathryn

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 29

From: Swindon

Current job: Owner of a pyjama shop

She says: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”

Navid

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 27

From: London

Current job: Pharmacist

He says: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”

Nick

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 31

From: London

Current job: Finance manager

He says: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”

Sophie

BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 32

From: Cheltenham

Current job: Owner of a boutique cocktail bar

He says: “Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA.”

Shama

Shama BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 41

From: Bradford

Current job: Owner of a day nursery

She says: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”

Stephanie

Stephanie BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Age: 28

From: Kent

Current job: Owner of an online children’s store

They say: “I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful.”