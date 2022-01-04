The 16 hopefuls vying for the title of Alan Sugar’s business partner in the long-awaited new series of The Apprentice have been revealed, ahead of the show’s return later this week.
Because of the pandemic, the BBC’s business-based reality show has been off our screens since 2019, but it will be back for its 16th series on Thursday, with the ambitious candidates having now been unveiled.
And yes that, of course, means some truly cringe-worthy introductory one-liners as they try to sell themselves as viable professionals.
Here’s what you need to know about each of them:
Aaron
Age: 38
From: Lancashire
Current job: Flight operations instructor
He says: “My strongest point is that I can sell, to anybody and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.”
Akeem
Age: 29
From: London
Current job: Financial strategy manager
He says: “My growing up has made me who I am, I’m able to converse with everyone, but also be able to show that financial, business side to myself.”
Akshay
Age: 28
From: London
Current job: Owner of a digital marketing agency
He says: “My friends call me AK47 because I’m a killer salesperson.”
Alex
Age: 27
From: Hertford
Current job: Owner of a cleaning company
He says: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you.”
Amy
Age: 48
From: London
Current job: Owner of a beauty brand
She says: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will...”
Brittany
Age: 25
From: Bristol
Current job: Front of house manager at a hotel
She says: “Every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”
Conor
Age: 28
From: London
Current job: Sales executive and former professional rugby player
He says: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”
Francesca
Age: 26
From: Surrey
Current job: Owner of a sustainability company
She says: “I’ve never lost anything, I always win.”
Harry
Age: 35
From: West Midlands
Current job: Regional operations manager
They say: ”[I hope Lord Sugar and I can be] the bad boys of the bath bomb world together.”
Harpreet
Age: 30
From: West Yorkshire
Current job: Owner of a dessert parlour
She says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”
Kathryn
Age: 29
From: Swindon
Current job: Owner of a pyjama shop
She says: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”
Navid
Age: 27
From: London
Current job: Pharmacist
He says: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”
Nick
Age: 31
From: London
Current job: Finance manager
He says: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”
Sophie
Age: 32
From: Cheltenham
Current job: Owner of a boutique cocktail bar
He says: “Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA.”
Shama
Age: 41
From: Bradford
Current job: Owner of a day nursery
She says: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”
Stephanie
Age: 28
From: Kent
Current job: Owner of an online children’s store
They say: “I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful.”
The Apprentice returns on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.