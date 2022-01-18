Shama Amin BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

The Apprentice candidate Shama Amin was forced to leave this year’s series early on medical grounds.

In this week’s episode – which was pre-recorded last year, and is set to air on Thursday night – Shama explains that filming the show has become too “physically demanding” due to her pre-existing rheumatoid arthritis.

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I have had to make a difficult decision to leave the process,” the daycare owner tells Lord Sugar (per the PA news agency).

“I would just like to thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.

With two of the new batch of contestants having already been fired by Lord Sugar, Shama’s premature exit leaves 13 in the running.

Shama with the rest of this year's Apprentice cast BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Prior to the new series’ launch, the Bradforn-born candidate said she hoped to set an example to other Asian women watching the show.

“Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there,” she explained.

The Apprentice finally returned to our screens earlier this week after a two-year break brought about by the pandemic.

Around 4.6 million people tuned in to watch its return, making it The Apprentice’s most popular launch since 2017.

