Mum Thanks Sheffield Pub Landlady For Making Her Disabled Son Feel Welcome

A mum has thanked a pub landlady for making her family feel welcome, as she usually avoids busy places because they’re often made to feel they’re “ruining other people’s evenings” due to her 13-year-old son Matthew’s disability. Matthew is severely brain damaged and sometimes makes loud noises and waves his arms about, so before the family visited The Barrel pub, in Sheffield, Leila Adams’ husband decided to check with the landlady, Steph Tate, whether it would be ok for them to be there. “I’ve had so many negative comments and verbal abuse pretty much every time I’ve been out on my own with Matthew,” Adams told HuffPost UK. “My husband checked with the landlady to ensure there wouldn’t be an issue n order to reassure me, as our son was quite excitable after a long journey on a warm bus.”

Leila Adams/ Steph Tate The landlady at The Barrel in Sheffield was at first confused as to why Matthew's father felt the need to ask permission to visit the pub.

Tate said that at first she was confused about why the family felt they needed to ask for permission, but when she was told about the abuse they have received in the past she was “heartbroken”. “It can be difficult enough for parents to take out children in wheelchairs, so to be turned away from somewhere when you do take them out is just awful,” she said. Matthew contracted viral encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, when he was six months old, which left him brain damaged. He is now non-verbal and a full-time wheelchair user. Adams said: “Our son is usually very happy and sociable, he loves being out and about. However, quite often this can result in a very high pitched screaming or yelling to express this enjoyment, often accompanied by throwing his arms about and banging his head on his wheelchair, which is part of his sensory processing disorder that he developed after the illness.”

Leila Adams Leila Adams with her husband and their children Emily, 17, Matthew, 13, Nataliya, 11, and Tobias, 2.