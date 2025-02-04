The Best (And Worst) Sleeping Positions For 9 Common Illnesses

Photo by Shane on Unsplash -

Symptoms aside, one of the worst things about being unwell or in pain is trying to sleep. While everybody is innocently telling you how important it is to rest, your body simply refuses to comply and every sleeping position you try just seems to... make things worse?!

Of course, right now is peak sickness season with colds, flus and various viruses doing the rounds in our schools and workplaces, meaning many of us just aren’t getting enough decent sleep each night.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, working in collaboration with the sleep experts at Simba, has shared the sleep positions that could help ease everything from colds and flu to period cramps, constipation, and UTIs.

The best and worst sleep positions for common ailments

If you have a cough, cold or flu, prop yourself up

Best position: If you’re ready to settle in for the night (or grab a much-needed nap), make sure that you sleep on your back with your head and shoulders elevated at a 45-degree angle.

According to Artis, this position prevents mucus from pooling in your throat, which can trigger coughing fits and make breathing more difficult. Use extra pillows or an adjustable support pillow for extra support.

Advertisement

Avoid this mistake: Try to avoid sleeping flat on your back. This can cause mucus to settle in your airways, making congestion worse.

No thank you.

Worst way to sleep: The worst thing you can do when you are sniffly is sleep face-down. This puts unnecessary strain on your neck and limits airflow.

If you’re constipated, sleep on your left side

Best position: Sleeping on your left side can help relieve constipation and ease IBS symptoms by using gravity to support better digestion. Ooh, science!

Advertisement

Artis adds that this position encourages the natural flow of food and waste through your digestive system, allowing gravity to move waste from the small intestine to the large intestine more efficiently.

Avoid this mistake: Sleeping on your stomach can place pressure on your digestive organs and make discomfort worse, according to Artis.

Plus, it just sounds very uncomfortable when you’re, uh, all blocked up.

Worst way to sleep: The worst thing you can do is lie flat on your back. This position may slow digestion and cause bloating, making constipation symptoms linger longer.

Advertisement

If you have a stomach bug, vomiting or diarrhoea, sleep on your right side

Best position: Artis says: “While there’s no scientific proof, some believe sleeping on the right side may help reduce nighttime bowel movement during diarrhoea.

“This position could slow stool frequency by encouraging it to stay in the lower part of the digestive tract longer, preventing it from reaching the colon too quickly and reducing urgency.”

When I’m in the throes of sickness and diarrhoea, I’ll try ANYTHING to ease it. Very much noted.

Avoid this mistake: While this may feel like the only logical option, Artis says that curling into a tight foetal position should be avoided. Sadly, this posture can compress your abdominal area, increasing discomfort.

Advertisement

Worst way to sleep: Sleeping on your stomach can make diarrhoea and nausea worse because it can compress your stomach and organs.

If you have a UTI, relax and elevate your legs

Best position: In news that truly does come as a relief, Artis advises that if you have a UTI, the best position to sleep in is on your side in a relaxed foetal position or on your back with legs slightly apart.

She explains that this position eases pressure on the bladder and promotes pelvic relaxation, which can alleviate discomfort.

Advertisement

She also adds: “Have a hot shower and put a hot water bottle on your abdomen or between your legs for 15 minutes before bed.”

Don’t need to tell me twice.

Avoid this mistake: Again, Artis emphasises that you shouldn’t sleep on your tummy.

When it comes to UTIs, this is because this position traps heat and pressure in your pelvic area, potentially exacerbating symptoms.

Worst way to sleep: Artis urges that if you’re suffering with a UTI, you should avoid tight constricting nightwear and wearing thong underwear in bed.

Advertisement

This is because E. coli, the most common bacteria in the colon and a leading cause of UTIs, can easily cling to the string back of a thong.

She adds: “Even slight movements during sleep can cause the material to shift, potentially transferring E. coli bacteria dangerously close to the vaginal area.”

Ick.

If you have period cramps, put your pillow to work

Best position: Artis says that if you’re experiencing period cramps, you should try to sleep on your back with a pillow under your knees or on your side with a pillow between your thighs.

Advertisement

She adds: “These positions support pelvic alignment and improve blood flow to reduce pain.”

Avoid this mistake: Stretching out completely flat on your back. This position can strain your lower back and worsen bloating.

Worst way to sleep: Curled up tightly. While tempting, this can restrict blood flow and increase muscle tension.

Damn.

If you have a migraine, keep your neck neutral

Best position: If you are experiencing migraines, try to sleep on your back with your head and neck aligned. A firm supportive pillow is essential to keep your spine in a neutral position, reducing tension that could worsen migraines.

Advertisement

Avoid this mistake: Using too many pillows or overly thick ones can push your neck out of alignment.

Worst way to sleep: While screaming into a pillow until you pass out seems like the only logical approach to the worst migraines, the worst sleeping position is face-down. This compresses your neck and can exacerbate migraine symptoms.

If you have kidney stones, switch your positions up

Best position: Artis advises: “Research indicates that the most effective way to ease kidney stone pain while resting is to lie on your side with your knees slightly bent.

“Studies also suggest that this position improves blood flow, which may help in passing the stone more easily. For added relief, try sleeping on your back with a pillow under your knees to reduce kidney pressure.”

Advertisement

Avoid this mistake: The foetal position, as this can also increase pressure on the kidneys and worsen the pain.

Sorry.

Worst way to sleep: Sleeping in the same position for too long.

Artis says: “Sleeping on one side for too long might increase the risk of kidney stones on that side, according to research from the University of California, San Francisco.

“In a study of 110 people with recurring kidney stones, 93 had a consistent sleep side. Of these, 76% developed stones on the same side they slept on. Researchers found the link was strongest for people who slept on their right side, with 82% forming stones on the right, while 70% of left-side sleepers had stones on the left.”

Advertisement

Yeesh.

If you have acid reflux, left is best

Best position: If you’re grappling with acid reflux, sleep on your left side with your upper body elevated. This position keeps stomach contents below the oesophagus and minimises acid reflux. Elevating the head with an adjustable pillow can enhance comfort.

Avoid this mistake: As tempting as it may be after a big meal, try to avoid lying flat on your back after eating. This allows acid to flow back into the oesophagus.

Worst way to sleep: On your right side, as this will increase acid reflux symptoms.

If you have an ear infection, keep the affected side elevated

Best position: If you’re in the throes of an ear infection, it’s best to sleep on your side with the infected ear up. This promotes drainage and keeps pressure off the inflamed area. Airflow around the ear also speeds up healing.

Advertisement

Whatever works, right?

Avoid this mistake: Try to avoid lying down completely flat can make ear pressure and pain worse. Prop up your head up so your affected ear is higher than the rest of your body.

Worst way to sleep: On the infected ear. This compresses the area and may worsen pain.

Eek.