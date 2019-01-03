The Best Fake Plants That Don't Look Naff

Fake plants are in full bloom, and no longer the rubbery, squeaky versions of the real deal that once were. If you’ve long struggled to keep a plant alive and given up on a picturesque home full of greenery, or perhaps don’t have the budget nor time to continuously buy fresh bunches, then consider a fake, but no less beautiful alternative.

Lucinda Waterhouse, co-founder of OKA, which stocks a range of wide range of artificial flowers and plants, is an advocate of investing in a faux display. “If you take care of them properly, they will last a lifetime,” she says. “To keep them in tip-top condition she recommends using a cool hairdryer to get rid of any dust. Never put them in water as the majority of faux plants and flowers have felt linings, putting them in water will make them start to unravel.”

And while it may seem silly to splurge on artificial greenery, it’s worthwhile considering it as an interiors investment. Lucinda explains: “They require no maintenance and won’t wilt and die and although a bunch of faux foliage might cost more than the real thing, they are eternal, and you can grow your collection of faux flowers or plants and easily change them with the seasons.”

So, with that in mind, up ahead we reveal our carefully curated selection of lush foliage with realistic textures in hand-dyed, high-grade plastics and an intricate attention to detail to spruce up your home.

Desk-side Buddy