The Best Cheap January Breaks You Can Book Now

If there’s ever a time when you need a break it’s January. Everybody is burnt out after indulging over Christmas, payday is a long way off and the weather is bleak.
But what better time to book in a city escape or weekend away? Take advantage of the sales and sort a last minute get-away sorted to look forward to. According to Travel Supermarket, you can save as much as 67 per cent on your hols by jetting off in January, with it being 204 per cent more expensive to go away later on in August after analysing prices across more than 25 package holiday providers.
Emma Coulthurst, travel commentator at Travel Supermarket shared the benefits of going away soon after the festive period. “People don’t think to go away so close after Christmas; low demand means fantastic prices at the start of the year and the lack of queues at the major attractions and the feeling of being one of the locals, rather than a tourist, make up for any cooler temperatures,” she said.
So for a splash of sun on a shoestring budget, your next break could be sooner than you thought.
Milan, Italy
Milan is a great choice for the history and fashion buffs alike. A very walkable city, it’s easy to get around and there are many sights to see that won’t break the bank. Seek out the street art in Isola, completed mostly by locals, cycle along the canals, ride on one of the city’s historic trams or window shop in the Golden triangle between Via Montenapoleone, Via Sant’Andrea and Via della Spiga. And no trip to Milan would be complete without checking out the spectacular Duomo di Milano, which is the city’s cathedral.
When to go: 14 - 16 January
Where to book: Lastminute.com
Where to stay: Piccolo Hotel
Price: £84 for flights (with RyanAir) and hotel. There is a €15 charge on arrival for local taxes.
Prague, Czech Republic
If you love the cold and winter is your favourite season, get out of the UK and head to Hungary for a shortstay in Prague. Bundle up and explore the renaissance architecture, baroque-style churches and enjoy the Czech cuisine. You can also meander through the Old Town Square, admire the art in the Czech National Gallery or visit the breath-taking Prague Castle, where entry is free.
When to go: 7 - 9 January
Where to book: Trip.com
Where to stay: Hotel Bila Labut
Price: Hotel from £29 per night for a double room with breakfast included. Flights from £70.69 with Easyjet.
Agadir, Morocco
While one of the coldest months in Morocco, temperatures still average 23° C, which for Brits is basically tropical. Hike to the Kasbah for a birds-eye view of the entire city, enjoy a spot of sunbathing on the beach at Essaouira and pick up sounveirs and immerse yourself in traditional Moroccan fresh food and spices at the Souk El Had d’Agadir.
When to go: 17 - 24 January
Where to book: Travel Republic
Where to stay: Hotel Tagadirt
Price: Hotel and flights (with Easyjet) starting from £217 per person for 7 nights
Berlin, Germany
A popular destination for a city break, Berlin offers a multitude of activities and attractions to see. Dine in style over the city, literally, in the rotating restaurant in Ascend Alexanderplatz’s TV Tower. Beat the queues by booking ahead online from £14.20. Or stroll through Tiergarten park while wetting your appetite with Westberlin cakes and coffee. Don’t miss out on the contemporary dance festival, Days Of Dance, which is running from the 9th to the 19th January. Tickets available with free admission on most shows.
When to go: 8 - 10 January
Where to book: Loveholidays.com
Where to stay: Two Hotel Berlin
Price: Hotel and flights (with Ryanair) £86 per person.
Sousse, Tunisia
With a rich culture to enjoy including ancient ruins, Islamic architecture and a plethora of souks, Tunisia is definitely worth checking out. Perhaps give the typically popular beaches a miss, as temperatures reach a mild 16° C. Soak up the culture in The Medina, a World Heritage Site built in the 9th century, brimming with palaces, mosques, mausoleums, bazaars and fountains to enjoy. Try shopping for fresh products and handicrafts in the Sousse’s weekly market, Souq El Ahad, open every Sunday morning.
When to go: 16 - 23 January
Where to book: Loveholidays.com
Where to stay: Residence Boujaafar, Port el Kantaoui
Price: Hotel and flights (with Ryanair) £113 per person.
