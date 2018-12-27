The Best Cheap January Breaks You Can Book Now

If there’s ever a time when you need a break it’s January. Everybody is burnt out after indulging over Christmas, payday is a long way off and the weather is bleak.

But what better time to book in a city escape or weekend away? Take advantage of the sales and sort a last minute get-away sorted to look forward to. According to Travel Supermarket, you can save as much as 67 per cent on your hols by jetting off in January, with it being 204 per cent more expensive to go away later on in August after analysing prices across more than 25 package holiday providers.

Emma Coulthurst, travel commentator at Travel Supermarket shared the benefits of going away soon after the festive period. “People don’t think to go away so close after Christmas; low demand means fantastic prices at the start of the year and the lack of queues at the major attractions and the feeling of being one of the locals, rather than a tourist, make up for any cooler temperatures,” she said.

So for a splash of sun on a shoestring budget, your next break could be sooner than you thought.

Milan, Italy