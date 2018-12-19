Cheese is synonymous with Christmas – whether you’re hosting a festive cheese and wine-themed evening for your pals or somehow finding room to fit in a cheese course after dinner on Christmas day.

But not all cheese is created equal, so we’ve called on the expertise of Ned Palmer, a cheese specialist and founder of the Cheese Tasting Company.

“A good cheeseboard is a balance between variety and simplicity,” he tells HuffPost.“It’s pleasing to the palate to have a range of flavours and textures in different styles of cheese, but it’s also a good idea not to overwhelm the senses with too many cheeses.” For Palmer, five is the magic number for any good cheese board.

While we all enjoy eating cheese on its own, if you’re looking for added flavour, he recommends pairing with oatcakes or sourdough bread, fresh figs, apples or England Preserves fruit pastes. And Branston Pickle, of course.