19/12/2018 06:00 GMT | Updated 29 minutes ago

The Best Cheeses to Enjoy This Christmas, According To A Cheese Expert

Indulge in these expert-recommended cheeses

Cheese is synonymous with Christmas – whether you’re hosting a festive cheese and wine-themed evening for your pals or somehow finding room to fit in a cheese course after dinner on Christmas day.

But not all cheese is created equal, so we’ve called on the expertise of Ned Palmer, a cheese specialist and founder of the Cheese Tasting Company.

“A good cheeseboard is a balance between variety and simplicity,” he tells HuffPost.“It’s pleasing to the palate to have a range of flavours and textures in different styles of cheese, but it’s also a good idea not to overwhelm the senses with too many cheeses.” For Palmer, five is the magic number for any good cheese board.

While we all enjoy eating cheese on its own, if you’re looking for added flavour, he recommends pairing with oatcakes or sourdough bread, fresh figs, apples or England Preserves fruit pastes. And Branston Pickle, of course. 

bhofack2 via Getty Images

His first recommendation is Gorwydd Caerphilly. Made by the Trethowan family in Somerset, it’s a rich, crumbly texture with savoury, earthy taste. Palmer recommends accompanying this cheese with Christmas cake. Yum.

Available at Waitrose, £15.60

Waitrose

Next up is Baron Bigod, a brie-style cheese made in Suffolk by Jonny and Dulcie Crickmore. Spread over toasted sourdough and enjoy the luxurious, silky taste with hints of orange peeking through. Palmer suggests to pair this with a glass of Cremant de Limoux.  

Available at Neal’s Yard Dairy, £12.70

Neal's Yard Dairy
Yuki Sugiura/ Clare Lewington

For lovers of cheddar, try a Lincolnshire Poacher, from, you guessed it, Lincolnshire. Made by Simon and Tim Jones in Alford, according to Palmer, it blends together the sweetness of an Alpine cheese, cheddar and sweet pineapple flavours. White wine wouldn’t go amiss with this indulgence. 

Available at Waitrose, £20.41

Waitrose

Palmer’s fourth selection, Rollright, also has an alpine influence and hails from King Stone Farm in Oxfordshire made by David Jowett. A silky soft cheese, its flavour is milky, woody and with a hint of peanut.

Available at Shop Cheese Plus, £15.19

Cheese Plus Cambridge
Cheese Plus Cambridge

Nottinghamshire cheese Stichelton, made by Joe Schneider rounds things off. Packed with long-lasting flavours including green apples and beef stock, its biscuity notes and creamy texture eaten with a sweet desert wine will leave you wanting more. 

Available at Paxton & Whitfield, £7.50

Paxton & Whitfield

Related...

We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.

MORE: Food Christmas Finds Food and Drink

Conversations