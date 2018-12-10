If there’s no corner of your house, inside or out, untouched by the Christmas spirit, why not take it up a notch with themed bedding? Snuggle down with prints of holly wreaths, reindeers, Christmas trees and elves adorning your duvet for a festive night’s rest.
Whether you’re a fan of bold colours and have an unwavering love for the Yuletide season or want to keep it low-key, there’s something for everyone in this edit of winter warming sets.
Shimmers Of Gold
Fashioned with wintery metallics decorated in a festive garland, this is the chicest bed set we’ve seen yet. Bedtime has never been so luxe.
Holly Wreath Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set, Dunelm, £22-£39
Scandi Charm
Add a touch of Scandi-inspired charm to your room with this simple yet endearing set. It would complement a neutral interior best and comes with a contrasting reverse.
White ‘Nordic Nights’ Bedding Set, Debenhams, £26-£45
Snowed In
Recreate a cosy ski chalet scene with this set that combines wooden floors, presents tied prettily with a bow, and a snowy font.
Christmas Garland Duvet Cover Set, Wayfair, £14.99
Stag Do
If red, green and gold aren’t your thing, opt for this mustard yellow, stag-print set. One to use throughout the seasons, it will instantly upgrade your bedroom.
Catherine Lansfield Stag Bed Set, Next, £15-£30
Canine Companion
Dog lovers, rejoice – you can now combine your love of Christmas with miniature sausage dogs in the cutest duvet set we’ve ever laid eyes on (that’s also reversible).
Christmas Sausage Dogs Easy Care Duvet Set, George at Asda, £12
All Things Bright And Beautiful
For a brighter colour scheme that won’t overwhelm you when you wake up, choose this Christmas tree print with a pink lined pillowcase. It’ll add a spring in your step.
Bright Trees Bed Set, Next, £18-£33
Forest Find
Christmas trees galore – this set is one for the nature-lover, featuring different variations of festive trees in a wintery scene.
Brushed Cotton Tree Print Duvet Set, M&CO, £35-£55
Elf On The Shelf
Keep little ones warm over the colder months with this playful elf design in a reversible star print. It might even make them excited for bedtime.
Winter Kids Duvet Set, Wilko, £14
Tame And Tartan
Sumptuously soft, this red colour-way looks more expensive than it is and will complement all types of decor. It’s versatile and festive, a win-win all round.
Dorma Livingston Red Bed Linen Collection, Dunelm, £55-£75
