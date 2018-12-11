The Best Christmas Pyjama Sets For Women On The High Street – From Chic to Festive

When it comes to pyjamas, comfort is key – even more so at Christmas when there might be just the tiniest chance you’ll end up wearing them all day. But if you’re spending Christmas with your in-laws or extended family, skimpy shorts, oversized t-shirts, or that top with your work logo you got free 5 years ago, might not seem the perfect choice. So to save you time (and money), we’ve trawled through the great British high street to find the chicest PJ sets that are guest-friendly and come without a hefty-price tag. Whether you’re on the hunt for florals, minimalist chic, Nordic patterns or a fleeced novelty set, here’s our round up of the best Christmas pyjamas to brighten up the festivities without you making too much effort. Sleep On It

Marks & Spencer

A little luxury is what Christmas is all about, so indulge in this satin set from M&S to keep you looking and feeling chic and comfortable. Satin Safari Print Long Sleeve Pyjama Set, Marks & Spencer, £25 Clashing Colours

John Lewis

If you love a splash of color, then these snowy mountain printed set are for you – go bold or go home. We like the deep cuffs at the ankle for chilly mornings. Chelsea Peers Snowy Mountain Pyjama Set, John Lewis, £30 Christmas Check

Boux Avenue

You can’t go wrong with a red checked pyjama for Christmas, and in this soft, brushed-cotton set, you should be as cosy as you are festive. Red Check PJs In A Bag, Boux Avenue, £20 Cosy Co-ord

If you’re headed somewhere chilly – or maybe just visiting friends or family who don’t quite understand the joy of central heating – these fleece pj’s will keep you cosy throughout the festivities. H&M Fleece Pyjamas, H&M, £19.99 Beauty Sleep

Boohoo

Add a little luxe to your loungewear and catch your beauty sleep in style with this stylist set from Boohoo – reasonably priced, it will also leave you cash for more presents. Plum Button Through PJ Set, Boohoo, £18 Animal Print

Next

You’ve got animal print frocks, trousers, shoes – so why not pyjamas? If you’re after something cosy enough to be worn on the sofa while munching chocolates, but still fierce enough to make statement, this leopard print co-ord is perfect. Animal Button Through Pyjamas, Next, £36 Santa Baby

New Look

Just go full-out Christmas with this matching t-shirt and short set. (Brilliant for when the house gets uncomfortably warm by about 10am due to the huge number of people in it.) Despite the sequins, it’s machine washable, while the casual fit means you can eat those mince pies to your heart’s content. Black Santa Baby Sequin Pyjama Set, New Look, £15.99 That So 70′s

asos

A bit of retro never hurt anyone, and these polka-dot wide cut trousers and matching top are ideal for lounging around the living room on Christmas morning. Vintage Polka Wide Leg and Shirt Pyjama Set, ASOS, £28