Spruce up your home, add the finishing touch or invest in that piece of furniture you’ve had your eye on for months with the best bargains in the homewares sales post-Christmas – most of which have already started.
If you’re looking to make more considered interiors purchases in 2019, or are planning a move and need inspiration, look no further for all the home furnishings you need in our round up of the best deals, offers and discounts to add to your home.
Check back over the Christmas period as we’ll be adding new finds all the way up until the new year.
Two Tone
Oak And Linen White Low Shelving Unit, Habitat, now £165 (was £275)
From now until 27 January, Habitat is offering discounts of up to 50% off upholstery, bedroom, chairs, storage, tables, rugs, floor lamps, bedlinen, frames, dinnerware and shades.
Sofa Bed Chic
Sofa Bed Velvet Pink with Copper Legs, Made, now £299 (was £499)
Made’s sale is offering up to 40% across their site, which is running until the 29 January. Flash sales will also be happening every 48 hours, from Boxing Day onwards.
Mirror, Mirror
Caitlin Dressing Table Set with Mirror, Wayfair, now £97.99 (was £199)
Wayfair’s Boxing Day sales run from 23 December to 1 January with discounts across furniture, bedding and kitchenware. There will also be flash deals hitting the site every three hours from Boxing Day.
Cheers To The New Year
Galway Living Erne set of four champagne saucers, Debenhams, now £19.95 (was 39.95)
Debenhams Boxing Day sale starts online on the 23rd December, and in stores from the 26th December until 3rd January. It’s offering up to 50% off home, electrical and lighting.
Hold It All In
Jan Constantine Blanket Stitch Grey Storage Basket, Dunelm, now £8.40 (was £12)
Dunelm is offering up to 50% off their home furnishings, bedding and kitchenware.
Got The Blues
Slub weave cushion cover, H&M, now £2 (was £3.99)
H&M’s sales offers up to 60% off all its homewares, including bed linen, mirrors, kitchen and bedroom accessories
I Love Lamp
John Lewis & Partners Fitzgerald Task Lamp in Black/Brass, John Lewis, now £49 (was £70)
John Lewis is also offering up to 30% off, lighting, furniture, bedding and kitchenware.
Sweetly Scented
Garden Market Candle, Anthropologie, now £4.95 (was £16)
Anthropologie has offers across their homewares for under £25, £50, £75 & £100.
Spell It Out
Scrabble Tile Lights, Urban Outfitters, now £14 (was £29)
Urban Outfitters has savings of up to 50% in stores now and online on selected lines including novelty gifts, bed linen and soft furnishings.
