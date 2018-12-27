We’ve compiled the ultimate list of what’s on offer, from flights to hotels, so you can travel in style this year without going over budget. Whether you’re in it for the long haul or a quick pit stop in Europe is on the cards, find the best locations at the lowest prices with our guide to the winter holiday sales.

As another year comes to a close, there’s no better time to book your city escapes, weekend getaways and time in the sun for 2019. Take advantage of the sales and get your next holiday booked in now while you can still find a discount.

Thomas Cook

Book online with Thomas Cook and by using their code, BOOKIT, you can save yourself £75 when you spend £800, £150 off when you spend £1500 and £300 off when you spend £4000.

British Airways

Book with BA by 31 January and save on long and short haul destinations. Grab a flight to New York with three nights in hotel from £379 per person or catch some rays in Barbados, with flights and seven nights in a hotel from £499 per person.

Easyjet

Book with Easyjet and enjoy 20% off 400,000 holidays for travel between 30 January and 3 July 2019. Don’t wait too long to book, as the sale is on until 10 January. Our top pick would be flights and seven nights in a hotel in the Algarve, Portugal from £163.57 per person.

Air New Zealand

From now until 31 January, take advantage of Air NZ’s Los Angeles sale where you can fly economy return to the sunshine state for £329 per person. You can also find return flights to New Zealand for £781 from London via Los Angeles.

Virgin Holidays

Virgin Holidays have a range of discounted flights and holiday deals to pick from, including London to Boston for £279 per person or London to Johannesburg for £414 return.

STA Travel

STA Travel is offering discounts across its adventure packages and experiences, for example save £3190 to travel from Mexico City to Ushuaia or Delhi to Goa from £636, with just a £100 deposit required. Also find up to 20% off camper van hire and volunteering projects in locations including South Africa, Thailand and Fiji.

Barcelo

Book with Barcelo and save an extra 30% until 30 December on its hotels in destinations such as Andalusia, the Balearic and Canary Islands and the Caribbean.

TUI

Book a trip with TUI in its sale and save £100 on short and mid-haul holidays when you use the code SALE100 and to save £150 on long-haul holidays, use the code SALE150. Both deals require a minimum spend of £1000. Travel to Cape Verde from Manchester with a seven day hotel stay for £656 per person.

Marriott Hotels

Book a European weekend getaway with Marriott Hotels from over 12 cities, between 1 January and 28 April and you can save up to 30% using the code ADP for standard rates and M96 for member rates.