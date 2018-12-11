Don’t let your beloved pet miss out on the present-giving fun on Christmas day. Finding the perfect gift for family, friends and secret Santa might be a tiresome task, but when it comes to pets, everything is a bit more straightforward. It is often the simplest gestures that make them the happiest – after all, who hasn’t seen countless videos of dogs shunning their brand new beds for a pile of washing?

In a recent poll of 1000 UK dog owners by insurance providers Protectivity, nearly two thirds said they were planning on giving their dogs a Christmas dinner, and nearly a third said they were likely to spend more on their pooch than their partner this Christmas.

But that seems a bit unnecessary to us. We have loads of ideas at a more sensible price: so this year, why not treat them to something special from our round up of the best Christmas presents for your pets for every budget.

Cosy Knits