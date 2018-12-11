Don’t let your beloved pet miss out on the present-giving fun on Christmas day. Finding the perfect gift for family, friends and secret Santa might be a tiresome task, but when it comes to pets, everything is a bit more straightforward. It is often the simplest gestures that make them the happiest – after all, who hasn’t seen countless videos of dogs shunning their brand new beds for a pile of washing?
In a recent poll of 1000 UK dog owners by insurance providers Protectivity, nearly two thirds said they were planning on giving their dogs a Christmas dinner, and nearly a third said they were likely to spend more on their pooch than their partner this Christmas.
But that seems a bit unnecessary to us. We have loads of ideas at a more sensible price: so this year, why not treat them to something special from our round up of the best Christmas presents for your pets for every budget.
Cosy Knits
Christmas emoji jumper, Pets At Home, £12
Don’t let your dog miss out on Christmas jumper day, (14th December in case you’re wondering) with this festive knit. The pull over style also makes it easy to slip on and off fussy pups.
Stocking Filler
Christmas cat stocking, Pets At Home, £4
Cats might not understand the stocking tradition, but hey-ho, they get a treat and you can enjoy watching them open it.
Feeding Time
Classic Pet Products Classic Posh Paws Dish, 900 ml, Amazon, £3.86
A shiny addition to mealtime, this stainless steel bowl is dishwasher safe and won’t absorb food ordors. Perfect for their Christmas dinner and the leftovers. Possibly more of a gift for you than for them, though.
Christmas Cracker
Good Boy Squeaky Vinyl Cracker Purely Pets, £1.23-£1.78
A great way to keep doggo occupied through the frantic present opening, or while you’re cooking the Christmas lunch (and they’re hoping you’ll be sharing it with them.)
Just Hanging Out
Kumfy Kradle Radiator Cat Bed, Waitrose Pet, £17.79
Simple and functional, with this bed you can keep moulting on cushions around the house to a minimum. Simply hook over your radiator for a cosy bed: it’s available to fit standard single or double radiators.
Choo Choo
Wooden Train Hamster Tunnel, Pets At Home, £8
This cute wooden train suits hamsters and dwarf hamsters, giving them the perfect toy on which to gnaw. It’s also great for playing hide and seek, and to brighten up their living space.
Tree Climbing
Rosewood Bunny Fun Tree, Pet Planet, £12.99
Perfect for rabbits and guinea pigs, this tree made from corn, wood and sisal is sturdy, withstanding even the toughest scratches, and will keep them busy for the festive season at least.
Tunneling
Guinea Pig/Hedgehog fleece tunnel, Etsy, £26.77
Made from cotton and fleece, this handmade tunnel is great for guinea pig cuddles, (with each other, this will not fit a human) and will keep them warm all winter long.
Tree House
Nesting Wooden Box Hanging Bird House, Wayfair, £17.99
For those not quite ready – or not allowed – to commit to a dog, cat or any other domestic animal, try a bird house. Baby birds are protected from winter weather and predators, and it also adds a dash of colour to the garden.
