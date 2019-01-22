Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we’ve compiled the best picks for the woman in your life. If you buy into the occasion, these are the perfect gifts both you and your partner can enjoy. After all, what’s mine is yours right? Forget overpriced chocolates and garishly pink teddy bears, by nailing your present this year with our top notch selection. Or if you’re simply after a humorous card, find our favourites here. For The Scatterbrain

ASOS

Umbra Poise Jewellery And Accessory Stand, ASOS, £17.50 ASOS has called this a jewellery stand, but it could also double up as a fruit bowl or a safe place to chuck your keys as soon as you get in the door. Big enough to fit the biggest of statement necklaces, it will easily find a home in any room of your house, so you can keep your valuables where you can see them. Buy it here For The Time Poor

Beauty Mart

Remove & Chill Nail Polish Eraser Cream, Beauty Mart, £14.25 If your ladyfriend moans about chipped nails but never has time to tidy them up, pick up a tube of this acetone-free, polish eraser cream. Simply apply a thick layer onto each nail, leave on for one to three minutes, massage into nails and remove with a tissue or cotton pad. It’s enriched with macadamia, almond and argo oil to keep hands in tip top condition too, without the lingering smell of usual varnish remover. Buy it here For The Poetry Lover

Amazon

Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur, Amazon, £5.72 Kaur’s debut collection of poetry explores love, loss and longing, bringing readers with her as she explores the highs and lows of relationships. It’s nigh on impossible to get tickets to her live readings when she goes on tour, so this is the next best thing. Buy it here For The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Bloom & Wild

Bloom & Wild Subscription, Bloom & Wild, prices from £18 If you’re looking to upgrade from last minute petrol shop flowers, try a monthly flower subscription that comes with free delivery and a different handpicked bunch every time. You can pay upfront for a fixed amount of time beginning from three months or one bouquet at a time and you can adjust the delivery dates accordingly. Buy a subscription here For The Accessory Aficionado

Mango

Gold Hoop Earrings, Mango, £9.99 Keep things simple with a delicate piece of jewellery. This classic hooped pair is an affordable wardrobe must-have and is perfect for the woman who wouldn’t buy them for herself. Minimal enough to match every outfit, but bold enough to be a standout piece, you’ll be sure to please the lucky recipient. Buy it here For The Fragrance Fiend

Philosophy

Philosophy Amazing Grace Fragrance, John Lewis, £35 Gift the gift of fragrance with one of the world’s best-selling bottles. Fruity, fresh and floral, the blend of bergamot, jasmine and orange blossom creates a light, easily pleasing scent that will earn you all the brownie points. Buy it here For The Skintellectual

Lush

7 To 3 Cleansing Wipe, Lush, £2 Small but mighty, this palm-sized pad is a reusable cleanser than lasts through five uses. Simply wet under the tap and sweep across skin to remove makeup, massage into your face and rinse off. When wet, it lathers into a gentle cleansing cream made from a a cannellini bean base. The biodegradable material can be put in the compost or recycling bin once done. If you’re feeling generous, why not pick up a few in store or online so she’ll be all set for weeks to come. Buy it here For The Outdoor Explorer

National Trust

National Trust Annual Membership, National Trust, from £34.50 A pricier gift, but one that they’ll enjoy all year round, an annual membership gains free entry to over 500 location across the UK from historic castles to coastal walks. Plus it comes with free parking at most National Park spots and the National Trust magazine through their letterbox three times a year. Buy it here For The Woman In Training

Decathlon

KALENJI Smartphone Armband Running, Decathlon , £6.99 If you’re partner is a runner or a runner in training, aid their training plan with this smartphone armband that will keep their phone and playlists in place when they’re on the road and in the gym. Buy it here For The Lover Of Live Music

The Globe Cardiff

Freya Ridings Live 11th March, The Roundhouse, £18 - £21.50 Kill two birds with one stone with tickets, a date night planned in advance and a gift the two of you can enjoy. Catch Frey Ridings at The Roundhouse’s intimate venue and grab dinner beforehand for romantic, fun few hours. Buy tickets here