Cruelty-free fashion is having its time in the limelight with brands going the extra mile to make high-quality, ethical pieces that are equally as luxurious. We’ve compiled the very best backpacks to make your commute, gym trips and travel more convenient but no less stylish, with bags of space and pockets aplenty in lavish colours and fabrics. Forget the micro-bags and tiny totes and keep everything safe and secure in one place. Throw on and go from our selection.

Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat Colton Mystic, Matt & Nat, now £90 (was £120) Cruelty-free, luxury vegan leather brand Matt & Nat made its name with bags, footwear and smaller accessories. There are plenty of delights to choose from, but this Colten flap over royal blue beauty caught our eye. It’s big enough to fit your laptop, but streamlined enough not to be bulky. The straps are easily adjustable, inside you’ll find a smartphone pocket and the folded over zipper will keep your valuables safe. Not only is it vegan but all linings are made from 100 per cent recycled materials. Buy it here Double Up

Labante

LaBante Siri Brown Multiway Backpack Bag, LaBante, now £69.93 (was £99.90) Whilst this may look like a smart shoulder bag from, the two straps on the back allow you to hold all your essentials and keep your hands free. It’s ideal as a carry on bag if you’re popping to Europe for a micro-break - more on that here. It features zip pockets and a drawstring and magnetic close to you can feel safe and secure without looking back. Buy it here Walk On The Wild Side

Nordstrom

Sole Society Jamya Croc Embossed Faux Leather Backpack, Nordstrom, £45.69 The ultimate commuter chic backpack. This vegan leather bag, with crocodile print detailing is super stylish and will go with everything in your wardrobe. We’ll be customising ours with a colourful keyring. Buy it here Gorgeous Grey

Free People

Lennon Washed Backpack, Free People, £68 If you’re style is more monochromatic, this is the bag for you. The sumptuously soft vegan leather has a paisley patterned lining and handy shoulder strap when your back gets tired. The fold over top means you can fill it to the brim without fear of anything falling out and the front pocket allows extra space and easy access to your keys and phone. Buy it here Perfect In Pink

Wilby

Wilby Pink Bailey Rucksack, Wilby, £80 Satchel lovers, rejoice. This daring hot pink design is a fashionable as it is functional. The two large pockets allows you to throw everything in and go about your business. The clip lock is a trusty feature as is the handle so you can keep your new purchase off the floor. Buy it here Ravishing Red

ASOS

Matt & Nat Chanda Red Backpack, ASOS, now £57.50 (was £115) Inject some colour into your wardrobe with a backpack that’s ideal for a scatterbrain with recycled plastic lining and an interior zip pocket. Where fashion meets funcion, keep it pristine by using the handle to keep it off the floor. Buy it here