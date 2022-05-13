We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you’ve been thinking about getting some wireless earbuds (and preferably buds you can afford) then you might be wondering where to start.
With the sheer number of earbuds to choose from you’d be forgiven for feeling confused, intimidated or both. And if you’re looking for more affordable earbuds than Apple AirPods then it can be difficult working out which buds are best for you.
With their compact charge cases, it’s so easy to toss wireless earbuds into a small bag or pocket, making them a perfect accessory for a workout, neighborhood walk or on-the-go work calls.
There’s no doubt Apple Airpods and Apple Airpod Pros (which cost up to £200) are popular options for wireless listening, but there are other brands that perform just as well.
We had a sift through tons of Amazon reviews to help you figure out which wireless earbuds stack up. We looked at a few criteria, including how many neat features they have, colour options, charge duration and water resistance capability. Check them out below.
JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5
With over 32 hours of total listening time (including the charge from the earbuds and the charging case) and a dual connect feature that lets you listen to both at the same time or one by itself, these earbuds are an affordable option. They come in slate blue, black, lilac, red and teal. The earbuds come with three tip sizes so you can find the one that fits snugly in your ear. They're water-resistant, so you can safely use them at the gym. And like the rest of the earbuds on this list, they're Bluetooth-enabled.
Tozo T6 wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5
Reviewers love the sound quality on the affordable Tozo T6 earbuds buds and they're impressed by the comfortable design. They come in six colours: black, blue, green, white, champagne and rose gold. They're compatible with iOS, Windows and Android. Listening time lasts for over six hours from a single charge and 30 hours total with the charging case.
Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5
My physical therapist uses these, and he's always talking about how great they are — and anything with the physical therapist stamp of approval must be worth checking out. They come in gold beige and titanium black. The active noise-cancellation feature uses the microphones and speakers to reduce outside noise around you so you can immerse yourself in your music (or video call, or whatever you're listening to). You can get up to eight hours of listening on the earbuds and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The Bluetooth multipoint feature lets you connect to two devices at once, and they're compatible with iOS and Android.
Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.4 out 5
These Beats earbuds come with three soft silicone ear tip options so you can find the right size for your ear, as well as universal wingtips that flex to fit your ear and stay put. Choose from black, white, sage grey or stone purple. You'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as you turn your head. They're compatible with iOS and Android. The earbuds provide six hours of charge, while the case holds 18 hours.
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5
With advanced noise-cancellation and enhanced sound quality, these highly rated earbuds from Sony deserve a spot in your ears. They come with a charging case that holds up to 16 hours of charge power, in addition to the eight hours the earbuds themselves hold, meaning you can get a whole day's worth of listening. And if you're looking for a pair of earbuds for the gym, look no further. These are water-resistant so they won't get ruined by sweat. They're compatible with iOS and Android. You can get them in silver or black.