Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds

Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5



My physical therapist uses these, and he's always talking about how great they are — and anything with the physical therapist stamp of approval must be worth checking out. They come in gold beige and titanium black. The active noise-cancellation feature uses the microphones and speakers to reduce outside noise around you so you can immerse yourself in your music (or video call, or whatever you're listening to). You can get up to eight hours of listening on the earbuds and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The Bluetooth multipoint feature lets you connect to two devices at once, and they're compatible with iOS and Android.