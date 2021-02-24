Gemma Collins, Kim Woodburn and Peter Andre are among the famous faces set to be impersonated when the celebrity catfish get to work on the upcoming star-studded edition of The Circle.
The Circle, which aired its first two civilian series in 2018 and 2019, sees people living in isolation and only communicating with one another via a specially-designed social media platform.
Because of the format, contestants are able to “catfish” their competitors by donning a different online persona to try and make themselves more popular.
The line-up for the celebrity version of the Channel 4 reality show was first announced last month, but it’s now been revealed who will be competing as themselves, and which contestants will be trying to convince their fellow stars that they’re someone completely different.
Last week, it was revealed that Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams will be playing as Gemma Collins, while RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Baga Chipz will pretend to be Kim Woodburn.
The rest of the famous catfish include Lady Leshurr impersonating fellow British rapper Big Narstie, reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks pretending to be Countdown’s Rachel Riley and presenting duo Rickie and Melvin playing the game as musician Will.i.am.
Later in the series, Charlotte Crosby will join the show as a late arrival, but will tell her fellow celebs she’s actually Peter Andre.
Frankly, we can’t wait to see how this all plays out.
Meanwhile, Blue singer Duncan James, YouTuber Saffron Barker and all-round entertainer Denise Van Outen will all play as themselves.
The Celebrity Circle will launch on Tuesday 9 March on Channel 4 and run for a week, with a regular version of the show expected to follow shortly afterwards.