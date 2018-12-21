'The Chase' Bloopers Clips Reveal What It's Really Like On The Gameshow's Set

Things might (usually) seem to run pretty smoothly on ‘The Chase’ but ITV have given us a sneaky glimpse at two clips that reveal what it’s really like on set.
With Bradley Walsh at the helm, things can go awry — so much so that they’ve got enough outtakes to create a special bloopers show.
The one-off episode will this weekend and in one clip (which you can watch above) Bradley underestimates his own strength and manages to crack a panel of glass on-set.
In a second teaser, chaser and ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ star Anne Hegarty coughs as a contestant is attempting to answer.
Explaining that she’d been eating mini Snickers before filming, Anne says she has “nuts in my throat” and obviously, her choice of words leaves everyone in stitches.
Anne was a huge hit with fans in the ‘I’m A Celeb’ jungle and despite admitting she was close to throwing the towel in on her first night, she stuck it out and later won praise from viewers for a candid conversation in which she discussed how her autism was affecting her time in the jungle.
‘The Chase: Bloopers’ airs on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 23 December.