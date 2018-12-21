'The Chase' Bloopers Clips Reveal What It's Really Like On The Gameshow's Set

Things might (usually) seem to run pretty smoothly on ‘The Chase’ but ITV have given us a sneaky glimpse at two clips that reveal what it’s really like on set.

With Bradley Walsh at the helm, things can go awry — so much so that they’ve got enough outtakes to create a special bloopers show.

The one-off episode will this weekend and in one clip (which you can watch above) Bradley underestimates his own strength and manages to crack a panel of glass on-set.

In a second teaser, chaser and ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ star Anne Hegarty coughs as a contestant is attempting to answer.