‘The Chase’ Contestant Banks £20K Despite Only Getting One Question Right

As the saying goes, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’, something one contestant on ‘The Chase’ should probably have tattooed somewhere after Friday’s edition of the ITV show.
OK, a tattoo might be going a bit too far, but Brighton barber Andrew had plenty to smile about after he managed to bank £20K despite only getting one question right in the cash-builder round.
Undeterred by his spectacularly bad performance (he was asked twelve questions), when chaser Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett offered him £20,000, Andrew took him up on his offer.
Despite the odds being stacked against him, not only did Andrew sail through to the final chase, his team ended up beating the chaser to the tune of £35,000.
Skills.
Viewers of the daytime show were seriously impressed...
Earlier this month, another contestant on ‘The Chase’ suffered an epic fail when she was asked a question about her own job - and failed to get the correct answer.
Delwen, who was playing against the Governess, Anne Hegerty, was asked: “What is the highest badge of rank in the Metropolitan Police? Chief Superintendent, Commissioner or Commander?”
While any of the other players may have been forgiven for being stumped, Delwen probably should have known, given she works as a police dispatcher.
She went with ‘Commander’, but as you can probably guess, ‘Commander’ is not the correct answer – ‘Commissioner’ is.