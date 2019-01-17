'The Chase' Contestant Suffers Embarrassment After Getting Question About Her Own Job Wrong

One contestant on ‘The Chase’ may face a bit of a ribbing when she returns to work after her appearance on the show.
That’s because the player, called Delwen, suffered an epic fail when she was asked a question about her job on Wednesday’s episode.
Delwen was playing against the Governess, Anne Hegerty, when she was asked: “What is the highest badge of rank in the Metropolitan Police? Chief Superintendent, Commissioner or Commander?”
While any of the other players may have been forgiven for being stumped, Delwen probably should have known, given she works as a police dispatcher.
However, she responded: “I’m not quite sure of that answer. Commander sounded as if it might be the highest rank.”
As you can probably guess, Commander is not the correct answer – Commissioner is.
Awkward.
Having been left red-faced after Anne got the question right, Delwen claimed to host Bradley Walsh that it had “put her on the spot”.
Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t soon after that Delwen found herself out of the game, and unable to participate in the final Chase.
Probably for the best.
‘The Chase’ airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.