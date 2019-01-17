'The Chase' Contestant Suffers Embarrassment After Getting Question About Her Own Job Wrong

One contestant on ‘The Chase’ may face a bit of a ribbing when she returns to work after her appearance on the show.

That’s because the player, called Delwen, suffered an epic fail when she was asked a question about her job on Wednesday’s episode.

Delwen was playing against the Governess, Anne Hegerty, when she was asked: “What is the highest badge of rank in the Metropolitan Police? Chief Superintendent, Commissioner or Commander?”