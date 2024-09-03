The Common Mouth Symptom That Could Actually Be A Sign Of Menopause

Unsplash Unsplash

It is estimated that there are around 13 million people who are currently peri or menopausal in the UK.

However, the side effects of this transitional experience are widely misunderstood, with most people only associating menopause with hot flashes. Menopause brings with it a range of symptoms including mental illness, joint stiffness, loss of libido and discomfort during sex, just to name a few.

Now, an oral health expert, Dr. Anni Seaborne from Tooth Angel, a leading expert in oral health, has revealed that some of the symptoms that menopause brings on can actually have a knock-on effect on our oral health and wellbeing.

The menopause symptoms that can impact your oral health and how to fix them

Dry mouth

A dry mouth can be one of the more uncomfortable symptoms, and according to Dr Seaborne, it can be impacting your dental health, too. She said: “Saliva is vital for washing away debris and neutralising harmful acids and bacteria in your mouth. Without it, you’re at a higher risk of developing cavities and gum issues.”

To tackle this, ensure that you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day to maintain saliva production.

Inflamed gums

Hormonal changes can make gums more susceptible to inflammation, leading to an increased risk of periodontal disease.

Dr Seaborne advised: “Switching to a toothbrush with softer bristles can help minimise damage and wear on the teeth.

“Avoid using abrasive toothpaste, which can exacerbate gum irritation.”

Burning sensations in the mouth

Dr Seaborne highlighted that people often experience burning sensations in their mouths which are linked to a shift in hormones and reduced saliva. She advised: “Consider changing your toothpaste. Most contain sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS), which, while creating a foaming action, can irritate the mouth and exacerbate dryness.”

Osteoporosis