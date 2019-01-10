NEWS

The Community Group Tackling the Housing Crisis

Homelessness in the UK has reached a record high while there are more than 227,000 empty homes around the country. Community groups like Canopy Housing, in Leeds are bringing empty homes back into use for people in housing need.

