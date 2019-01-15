The Cranberries Unveil New Song Featuring Dolores O'Riordan, On The Anniversary Of Her Death

The Cranberries are bidding a powerful farewell to their fans with one final album in honour of late singer Dolores O’Riordan. The band announced the news on Tuesday afternoon, revealing their new single ‘All Over Now’, which features Dolores’ vocals, on Radio 2. Discussing the single and the album its taken from, ‘In The End’, guitarist Noel Hogan explained that releasing new music feels like “the best way that we could honour Dolores”.

Anthony Pidgeon / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries have been working on the album since 2017, and Noel described the months they spent finishing it as “a bittersweet time”. “At the end of every day when we’d laid down our parts there was a sense of sadness, knowing that Dolores wouldn’t be in that evening to work on that day’s track.” The news has been announced on what would have been the Dolores’ 47th birthday and her mother Eileen has paid tribute. “I miss her awfully, especially today, as does the entire family,” she said. “That said, I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band.

In honour of our dear friend and bandmate, Dolores, we present to you the final album from The Cranberries, ‘In The End’. Tune into the Jeremy Vine show on @BBCRadio2 at 1:30PM tomorrow to hear ‘All Over Now’. pic.twitter.com/YT0j4Hy7Js — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 14, 2019