Gillian Anderson Handles Very Unexpected Margaret Thatcher Question Like A Pro After Emmys Win

The Crown star Gillian Anderson was left a little surprised after her win at this year’s Emmys, when a reporter asked whether she’d had the chance to speak to Margaret Thatcher about playing her in the royal drama.

Gillian joined the cast of The Crown in its fourth series, which debuted last year, and spans Thatcher’s time in power in the 1980s and early 90s.

After being awarded Best Supporting Actress at Sunday night’s Emmys, Gillian made her way backstage to speak to the press, where she was greeted with one rather unexpected question from a reporter.

“Hi Gillian, congratulations I love you on this show,” the reporter in question began. “Just to continue with the whole Margaret Thatcher thing, first question, have you talked to her about this role at all?”