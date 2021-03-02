The Crown star Josh O’Connor has admitted he was “delighted” to hear Prince Harry speak out in favour of the royal Netflix drama.
Josh played Prince Charles in the two most recent seasons of The Crown, and won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for his performance in the show.
Days earlier, Harry had been asked for his thoughts on The Crown during an interview with James Corden, stating: “They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.
“Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”
Harry added: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself… [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Josh said of Prince Harry’s endorsement: “I’m delighted... I’m delighted that he watches it.
“I think anyone who watches it is a great… you know, that’s what we’re there for.”
Around the release of series three of The Crown, Josh admitted he was not a fan of the monarchy, and insisted that immersing himself in his royal role hadn’t changed his mind on the matter.
His co-star Emma Corrin – who also won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Princess Diana – recently said of Prince Harry’s comments: “The way that he spoke about it, and the fact that he’s watched it and the fact that obviously I played his mother, and that would be such a sensitive thing… I was very moved by the fact that he acknowledged it.
“I’m incredibly grateful to him and incredibly moved by what he said.”
All four series of The Crown are now available to watch on Netflix.