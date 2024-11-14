The Crucial Norovirus Symptoms You Should Look Out For This Winter

Unsplash

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), cases of norovirus have continued to rise as the chillier months have set in.

In a statement shared with HuffPost UK, the UKHSA says: “Since the start of the 2024/2025 season, the number of norovirus outbreaks reported in hospital settings was 10% higher than the five-season average.”

Advertisement

While the agency assures that there is no indication that this leads to more severe illness, it’s essential that you take the steps to prevent and treat norovirus, should you come into contact with it.

Amy Douglas, epidemiologist at UKHSA says: “The half-term school break is likely to have interrupted the upward trend we’ve been seeing recently in norovirus levels, but cases are likely to rise again as we head towards Christmas.

“To help reduce the spread of norovirus you can take steps to avoid passing the infection on. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others in that time either. If you are unwell, avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to prevent passing on the infection in these settings.”

Douglas adds that washing your hands with soap and warm water, as well as using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also stop infections from spreading.

Advertisement

She also says: “Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus so don’t rely on these alone.”

Many people have associated norovirus with Kawasaki Disease, Douglas urges: “It isn’t accurate to refer to [this norovirus strain] as ‘Kawasaki’ and this term is causing confusion with Kawasaki Disease, which is an unrelated disease.”

Symptoms of norovirus

Symptoms often include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, some patients also report a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs.

Norovirus infections can cause dehydration, especially in vulnerable groups such as young children and older or immunocompromised people, so if you do get ill it is important to drink plenty of fluids during that time.

The NHS advises that you should call 999 or go to A&E if you experience any of the following: