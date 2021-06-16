The Notebook star Rachel McAdams turned down the role of Andrea “Andy” Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada three times before Anne Hathaway was ultimately cast instead, the film’s director has revealed.

“The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” David Frankel recalled of McAdams’ reluctance to join the cast in an Entertainment Weekly profile marking the upcoming 15th anniversary of the 2006 film.

The film’s studio, Fox 2000, had wanted an “established dramatic actress over Hathaway and her then teen-oriented filmography,” according to EW.

Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst were also reportedly preferred over Hathaway, who has previously said she was the ninth choice to appear with Meryl Streep in the movie.