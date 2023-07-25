Apparently Using This Eye Contact Trick Can Make Anyone Fall In Love With You

FG Trade Latin via Getty Images

Would you believe me if I said there was a way to make someone fall in love with you quickly? No, you don’t have to start reciting spells, this method is actually quite simple. All it takes is one simple glance and your crush will fall head over heels for you, at least according to this new trick.

It’s called the double gaze method and it can create a special bond between two people.

Maintaining eye contact with someone feels super intimate but that’s exactly how you can make someone feel special and vice versa. The double gaze works by making eye contact with someone, breaking it, and then engaging in eye contact with them once again – it’s almost like you’re teasing them with your eyes.

The method draws inspiration from two key concepts in psychology, according to Eye Mind Spirit.

The first is the mutual gaze. Humans naturally want to maintain eye contact, so when eye contact is formed it creates a sense of trust and understanding between two people.

Then there’s ‘The Zeigarnik Effect,’ which argues that interrupted actions can create cognitive tension. So, when we break eye contact, the other person becomes curious which increases their desire to re-create that bond.

If you want to make your crush fancy the pants off you, here’s how you can do the double gaze method.

Create eye contact

It might feel scary at first, but start by making eye contact with the person you fancy. If you’re feeling nervous, channel your inner Megan Thee Stallion and act like you’re the most confident person in the room.

Maintain eye contact

Once eye contact has been established, try to maintain the gaze for a few seconds. Make sure you’re engaged, whilst showing your crush how present you are in the moment. But, you don’t want your stare to be too intense as you might come off a little unhinged.

Break the gaze for a few seconds

This is where the magic happens. After you’ve maintained eye contact for a few seconds, briefly break the gaze. Move your gaze downwards or to the side to create a small eye contact break.

Recreate the eye contact

Take it home by lifting your gaze and re-creating eye contact with your future lover. Allow your eyes to meet again so you can create a sense of interest and attraction.