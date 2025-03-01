Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents across social media platform like X, Threads and Bluesky to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch:
A question I was not prepared for this morning was “Mom, what’s your third favorite color?”— Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) February 26, 2025
kid just said “your skin is kinda like a bag containing your body.” no it is not. we don’t do thinking meat in this house. we don’t think it’s crazy that we’re hurtling through space on a rock. find your wonderment elsewhere— Sunk Cost Pharisee (@Liamjsm) February 26, 2025
I’ll never forget my daughter got in trouble at school.— Auntie Peach 🍑 (@kenyaPEACHESk) February 23, 2025
Teacher: What body of land is called The Boot?
My little: Italy
Teacher: No, it’s Louisiana.
My little: Oh, you’re local minded.
We got ice cream afterwards.
Before yall have children, I just want y’all to know my very sleepy child just cried in the elevator filled with people saying “don’t slap me mommy don’t slap me” 😒😒😒😒😒😒😒— shaniqua please (@haarlemb) February 24, 2025
I have never slapped this child in my life. Embarrassing.
My wife accidentally farted in front of a group of 10yo boys, but I said it was me. I think I finally found my purpose as a parent.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) February 25, 2025
I love my kids but yesterday I discovered I draw the line at $15 milkshakes.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) February 23, 2025
my 7yo: that used to be a comfy chair for sitting, but now it's a laundry chair— meghan (@deloisivete) February 23, 2025
me:
my 7yo:
me: ouch
My favorite is when my son begs me to take him to Target so he can buy something with his own money & then when we get in line he says, “Are you really gonna make me use my own money?”— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 23, 2025
Wife: You ever get mad at your toddler when he does something wrong but then realize he doesn’t know any better?— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) February 24, 2025
Me: Sure.
Wife: I mean, look at how old you are and the dumb stuff you do.
I've resolved to show a greater interest in what my sons are into and say yes to their asks more often.— Hollie Harris (@allholls) February 23, 2025
*7yo asks me to watch him play Roblox*
Me: Not like that.