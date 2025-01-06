Parentsfunny tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3)

"You can’t scare me. You’re not the thought of paying for three kids in college at the same time."
By 

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humour lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

|
Submit a tip
Close