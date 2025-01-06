The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded as X, their humour lives on.
Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
if anyone giving my eulogy says i lit up a room just know that is not true.— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) January 1, 2025
I don't think Sinead O'Connor knew how lucky she was when her doctor said, "Girl you better try to have fun— Annie the Nanny (@AnnietheNanny1) January 1, 2025
no matter what you do," because my doctor tells me to stop eating and get a fucking life.
I didn’t realize the Pop Tarts Bowl was a real game I thought it was gonna be an animated football game played by pastries— claire rogers (@kclairerogers) December 28, 2024
So we all agree that Jan 2nd-5th is still 2024 right? Monday is the new year.— Case (@Cactuscali1991) January 2, 2025
“you have 26 missed calls” i assure you they were not missed— ugh (@ughfinewhatever) December 30, 2024
Sorry I can’t hang out tomorrow. I hung out with people a week ago and i’m still recovering from that.— Kristen (@Kica333) December 28, 2024
why is there a second identical woman smiling in the background. is that the backup wife https://t.co/CeQMcnQnIy— trash jones (@jzux) January 2, 2025
Most women are just private investigators who aren’t getting paid.— BOOP (@Bootyfuluni) December 29, 2024
How is my younger brother turning 40 this week when I myself am but 29— meghan (@deloisivete) December 30, 2024
anderson cooper to andy cohen after 3 shots https://t.co/yD99sJF11i— georgie (@georgsoup) January 1, 2025
Will someone please make me drink some water and limit my screen time— meghan (@deloisivete) January 1, 2025
People with recipes that are ‘better than sex’ must have the worst sex life and I feel sorry for them.— Ginger (@gingerbrigade1) December 30, 2024
by age 26 you should have:— dr fárt (@emofiat500) January 1, 2025
• 4-7 pairs of pyjama bottoms that you’ve owned for 10 years
• an anxious avoidant attachment style
• weird relationship with food and alcohol and sex
• a really good water bottle that keeps water cold for like 24 hours
I thrive in a waiting room. u need me to sit in a chair and look at my phone? No worries love i do this at home— steph (@steph_mcca) January 2, 2025
absolute worst guy you know is currently telling his friends he’s gonna “try his hand at standup comedy”— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) January 1, 2025
I like to cure a case of the sads with cheese therapy.— That bitch with the bacon tattoo (@tashaneedshelp) December 31, 2024
whats up with that thing people do where they have to do a performance for other adults to prove they are SO TIRED and LOVE GOING HOME EARLY and CANCELLING PLANS?— sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 2, 2025
so there’s “you’re cooking” (good) “you’re cooked” (bad) “let them cook” (good) “they cooked you” (bad) “you cooked” (good) “what were they cooking” (bad)— anna !!! :) 🇵🇸🌸✨🌸🇵🇸 (@frogs4girls) January 1, 2025
What doesn’t kill you would make a great essay in The Cut— Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) December 31, 2024
“Microdozing” sounds way cooler than “napping.”— BOOP (@Bootyfuluni) January 1, 2025
Hey bro, I’m gonna go microdoze. See you in a few.
I’ve skipped midlife crisis and gone straight to birdwatching— who cares (@DianaG2772) January 2, 2025
My my my, how quickly we go from not knowing what day it is to being acutely aware of what day it is.— Darla (@ddsmidt) January 1, 2025