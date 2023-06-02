LifeTwitterFunniest Tweets From Womenhpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (May 27-June 2)

“'We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it' OK but I’m gonna worry about the bridge now"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close