'The Greatest Dancer' Is The Fresh Talent Show 'X Factor' Wishes It Could Be – HuffPost Verdict

It sees dancers audition for a panel of judges (sound familiar?), before going through call backs and live shows to be crowned the UK’s Greatest Dancer

With appetite for TV talent shows seemingly at an all-time low, it was an odd move for the BBC to take a risk on launching a brand new one – especially one divised by the boss of the ailing ‘X Factor’, Simon Cowell. And if you only tuned into the first five minutes of ‘The Greatest Dancer’, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was another textbook Syco production.

There are dramatic opening montages, glam shots of the judges, films of nervous contestants getting ready at home, sped-up shots auditoriums filling up, ‘Gogglebox’-style audience commentary and a predictable selection of music overlays. However, when you stick with it, you quickly realise it’s fresher than any similar shows that have been on TV in at least the last five years.

This is thanks to a number of format tweaks – some new, some borrowed – with the decision to take contestant’s success out of the judges’ hands and into those of the audience members adding a real sense of jeopardy. Having the auditionees placed behind a two-way mirror also allows them to have a lovely ‘reveal’ moment should they make it through.

While it’s not going to be for everyone, we actually really enjoyed the installation of a ‘Celebs Go Dating’-style reception area. Not only do we get to know the contestants away from the usual VT format, but receptionist Amelia Wilson is already a star in the making and we’re looking forward to seeing a lot more of her over the coming weeks. We just hope she’s commanding as good a salary as hosts Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, seeing as she has more to do than them.

However, the main reason why people are likely to keep coming back to ‘The Greatest Dancer’ is ‘Strictly’ pro Oti Mabuse, whose casting is a truly inspired one.