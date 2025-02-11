Pucker Up — Kissing Comes With These 4 Health Benefits

Photo by Nappy on Unsplash

Whether you’re single or loved up, most of us can admit to enjoying a good kissing session.

It just feels bloody lovely, doesn’t it? A moment of magic created by the simple, intimate act of lips locking. From a cheeky snog with a stranger on a tipsy evening to a familiar smooch with your long-term partner, it’s a lovely universal expression of affection.

Now, Adrienne Benjamin, Lead Nutritionist at ProVen Biotics, has revealed that more than just romance, kissing can actually be beneficial for our health and wellbeing.

From mental health to gut health, kissing is good for our bodies

Eases stress and boosts mood

“Kissing triggers the release of endorphins like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin – all ‘feel-good’ chemicals that our body produces naturally,” explains Benjamin.

“These chemical reactions can help lower stress levels and foster a sense of connection. In our fast-paced world, a simple kiss could be a natural remedy for easing tension and boosting emotional wellbeing.”

Can reduce headaches

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), headache is among the most common neurological reasons for attending Emergency departments in the UK.

However, Benjamin recommends having a good smooch sesh before reaching for pain relief.

“Research suggests that kissing can dilate blood vessels and lower blood pressure, which could help alleviate tension headaches,” Benjamin adds.

“The next time you feel a headache coming on, consider a kiss before reaching for the painkillers - the more passionate the better!”

Supports immunity

Benjamin says: “When you kiss, your body is exposed to a mix of bacteria – with a 10-second kiss transferring approximately 80 million microbes according to one study.

“This exposure to ‘alternative’ bacteria may help indicate their existence to our body and hence support our immune system. So, while swapping bacteria may not sound glamorous, it could be beneficial for your health.”

Well, it can’t always be sexy...

Gives a little love to your gut

In health news circles, gut health is all the rage and we are learning more about how our gut health impacts our mental health and chronic conditions. Benjamin says that kissing helps our gut health, too.

She says: “The transfer of bacteria during a kiss may introduce helpful microbes to your oral microbiome, which can potentially contribute to the diversity of bacteria in your digestive system.

“While research is still emerging, this certainly suggests that we need more kissing in our lives, as a balanced gut microbiome is a key tenet to supporting health. To complement your kissing routine, incorporate a probiotic into your daily routine for a well-rounded approach to gut health.”