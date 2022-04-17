Life

The Highest Rated Makeup Items By Amazon Users For Under £20

Update your makeup bag without the high-end price tag.

Budget-friendly best buys from Amazon
Far too often, those makeup tutorials you see on TikTok and YouTube use only the very best (and usually rather pricey) cult products, which can make it seem like achieving the same look with lower cost items is unachievable. Sigh.

But we’re here to tell you that isn’t the case. There are lots of low-budget makeup products that have the most incredible formulas and are just as good as the spenny stuff. (Yes, really.)

To give you an insight into the best low-cost makeup formulas available, we’ve rounded up some of the top-rated makeup products under £20 available to buy from Amazon.

1
Amazon
This long-lasting gel eyeliner
For a long-lasting gel eyeliner that won’t break the bank, this intense black eyeliner gel is a real winner. It’s perfect for outlining the outer eye, creating that perfectly crisp cat-eye flick. The colour is super pigmented, dries in seconds, and stays in place all day long.
Get it for £8.66
2
Amazon
This glittery liquid eyeshadow
This long-lasting, quick-drying liquid eyeshadow from e.l.f has a gel-based formula designed to create a high-impact, multi-dimensional look. (FYI, it's one of my go-tos - I can't recommend it highly enough.)
Get it for £5
3
Amazon
This award-winning highlighter
For adding a subtle, ultra-soft glow, this lightweight but long-lasting highlighter works a treat.
Get it for £6.99
4
Amazon
These incredible illuminating drops
Whether you choose to mix a few drops of this iridescent liquid into your foundation to give your skin a dewy glow, or to apply a small amount onto your cheek bones, nose, and cupid’s bow, these glowy drops are wonderfully luminous.
Get it for £8.88 (was £9.99)
5
Amazon
This skin brightening primer (that's also vegan)
This brightening primer from NYX comes highly recommended and is infused with papaya extract and a range of skin conditioners. The formula features a soft iridescent shimmer, giving skin a dewy glow.
Get it for £14.99
6
Amazon
This versatile concealer
With fantastic reviews, this full coverage concealer from Maybelline is a great buy. Formulated to mask pores, blend easily and offer a matte finish, it's soft, creamy, and super easy to apply.
Get it for £5.36 (was £6.99)
7
Amazon
This glowy foundation
For a dewy look, this ‘radiant finish’ foundation from NYX is a great buy. It comes highly rated and offers buildable coverage with an iridescent finish. It’s also vegan and cruelty free.
Get it for £10
8
Amazon
This creamy foundation
This lightweight foundation is formulated to lock in place, smoothing skin and evening out your complexion. It’s also water and transfer resistant, and comes in 21 shades.
Get it for £6.89 (was £9.99)
9
Amazon
This brow pomade
This long-lasting, smudge-proof, highly pigmented brow formula is simple to apply and dries in seconds. Available in 11 shades, this brow gel is super versatile, making it a great buy.
Get it for £19
10
Amazon
This handy eyebrow gel
To create that enviable 'brows on fleek' look, this clear brow gel is a great buy. It's easy to use and locks each hair perfectly in place.
Get it for £5.60 (was £6.50)
11
Amazon
This volumous mascara
It’s easy to see why this mascara comes highly rated. With its ultra black formula and perfectly curved silicone brush (featuring six bristle sizes), this high volume mascara easily coats lashes without clumping or smudging.
Get it for £5.24 (was £9.99)
12
Amazon
This buttery lip cream
This vegan lip cream from NYX has a soft, ultra buttery formula, with a highly pigmented colour and a matte finish.
Get it for £7
13
Amazon
This matte liquid lipstick
For long-wearing, bold colour, this low-cost lip stain is a great buy. Lasting for up to 24 hours, this liquid lipstick locks onto lips and is kiss, glass and face mask-friendly – it’s no wonder it comes highly recommended.
Get it for £7.70 (was £10.99)
14
Amazon
This matte finish setting spray
This popular setting spray from NYX is formulated to hold makeup effortlessly in place. It also happens to be vegan and cruelty-free.
Get it for £6.40 (was £7)
15
Amazon
This buttery blush
For a budget-friendly flush, this baked (ultra soft) blush is a real winner. It's highly pigmented, which means a little goes a long way, and comes highly rated.
Get it for £4
16
Amazon
These ultra plush vegan brushes
For a pro-style look, this brush set featuring custom cut bristles that are long-lasting, easy to clean and cruelty free are a great buy.
Get the set for £14.50
