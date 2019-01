NEWS

The History Of Toxic Masculinity In Advertising

The new Gillette advert asks if men can be more while referencing toxic masculinity, the MeToo movement and bullying, and it has caused a stir. While some have praised the company for highlighting the issues as well as praising men for strength and friendship, others have criticised it for demonising masculinity. HuffPost UK takes a look at how men have been portrayed in advertising in the past.